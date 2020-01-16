A local man, who was convicted in 2012 of possessing child pornography, admitted Wednesday to having sexual contact with a 6-year-old boy more than eight years ago.
Gerald A. Lamb Jr., 41, of Rutland, was arraigned in September 2012 in Rutland criminal court on a felony charge of aggravated sexual assault on someone younger than 10.
On Wednesday, in the same court, Lamb pleaded guilty after the state amended the charge to a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
Judge David Fenster ordered the Vermont Department of Corrections to conduct a pre-sentence investigation of Lamb before his sentencing.
But Lamb changed his plea under an agreement that would call for him to be sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison. All of that time would be suspended except for one year although Lamb has already spent enough time to satisfy that requirement, attorney Mary Kay Lanthier, who represents Lamb, said in court on Wednesday.
Lamb would remain on probation until further order of the court. The agreement says Lamb can’t ask for early discharge from probation until either 10 years passes or he finishes his sex offender treatment, whichever is later.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver said neither the boy nor any of the boy’s family was in court on Wednesday. However, he said he anticipated that a pre-sentence report would be ordered ahead of the sentencing. Weaver said he expected the boy or members of the boy’s family would be in the courtroom for the sentencing.
During Thursday’s hearing, Lamb admitted that in August 2011, a 6-year-old boy went to the Pittsford home of Lamb’s mother for a social gathering and ended up staying overnight.
Lamb agreed that he touched the boy inappropriately at some point during the night.
At the time Lamb was arraigned in 2012 for touching the boy, he had already been convicted in the U.S. District Court for Vermont for possession of child pornography.
Lamb was sentenced in federal court in December 2012 to serve 5½ years for the charge.
During his sentencing, Lamb’s collection of child pornography was described as “extensive and violent” and included hundreds of videos and still images of young children being sexually abused.
Judge Christina Reiss told Lamb part of the reason for a lengthy sentence, which included 10 years of supervision after Lamb’s release, was some evidence that Lamb had shared his collection with others.
“You took the step to move those images back into the market and that’s very disturbing. If you consume and share those images, there will always be people out there willing to commit terrible acts to produce it,” she said.
Court records indicate that Lamb’s federal incarceration was part of the reason the local charges were not resolved until recently.
The charge to which Lamb pleaded guilty Thursday is punishable by two to 15 years in prison.
His sentencing is scheduled for April 16.
