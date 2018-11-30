The Vermont Supreme Court has upheld the convictions of a man found guilty last year of repeatedly assaulting his girlfriend in Rutland.
The six-page entry order issued last week in the case of Kandeh Kebbie said that removing a juror for discussing jury nullification was not grounds for a mistrial, and the fact that Kebbie was acquitted of three of the 10 charges against him undermined the claim that he was harmed by any of the various misdeeds he claims the prosecution committed.
Kebbie was convicted of four misdemeanor charges of domestic assault, one felony charge of unlawful restraint and two felony charges of first degree aggravated domestic assault and was sentenced to 13 to 25 years in prison. He was acquitted of an auto theft charge and two other assault charges.
According to the decision, the second day of the trial began with the revelation that a juror, referred to as “Juror C.,” had been talking to the other jurors about jury nullification — the belief that juries can or should acquit a defendant they believe to be guilty if they feel the law is unjust.
“Juror C. did not agree with the trial court’s statement that jury nullification was not the law in Vermont,” the decision read.
The trial judge dismissed the juror and issued instructions to the remainder of the jury that they were not allowed to decide questions of law or override the law. Kebbie claimed on appeal that while he had no right to an instruction to the jury that they could nullify, an instruction against nullification was inappropriate, and that a mistrial should have been declared because Juror C.’s conversations tainted the jury.
The Supreme Court rejected both claims, calling the jury instruction “an entirely accurate statement of law” and that the remaining jurors all said they would be able to apply the law as instructed.
“Moreover, defendant has not demonstrated that Juror C.’s comments affected the jury’s ability to make a fair and impartial decision insofar as the jury demonstrated its ability to judge the case on the facts by acquitting on some counts,” the justices wrote.
That logic was redeployed against Kebbie’s other claims, which included that hearsay testimony about his victim’s daughter’s reaction to one of the assaults was improperly allowed and that the prosecutor should not have been allowed to declare in closing arguments that the defendant’s description of the attacks were “the truth.”
The court was also unswayed by Kebbie’s claim that a photograph of a gun he allegedly kept in the house should not have been admitted into evidence.
“Defendant asserts that in lieu of the photograph, the State was required to produce the actual gun,” the court wrote. “This goes beyond the requirements of the rule.”
