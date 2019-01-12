A love triangle allegedly went very wrong in November, leading to criminal charges being filed against two local residents.
The charges include an assault charge against a man who allegedly assaulted a woman with whom he had a relationship and a felony charge of unlawful mischief filed against a second woman involved with the man who allegedly slashed his tires and ruined the convertible roof of his car after finding out she was the “other woman” in the relationship.
Jay R. Warren, 36, of Rutland, was arraigned on a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault in Rutland criminal court on Nov. 19.
In an affidavit filed against Warren, Officer Jimmy Plakas, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he responded to a complaint around 7:15 p.m. Nov. 18 at the intersection of West Street and Merchants Row.
Police were told a man, later identified as Warren, was complaining the woman with whom he was in a relationship hit him in the face and took his keys. The man allegedly had a bleeding lip and he was missing a tooth, the caller told police.
Warren told police the woman “was attempting to choose who he is allowed to be friends with.” Warren said he “pretty much told her we were done,” and she took his keys and hit him.
Plakas said Warren claimed the blows didn’t hurt him and he wasn’t afraid of her.
While he was speaking with Warren, Plakas wrote, Amy C. Allen, 38, of Rutland, arrived at the scene and walked toward Warren. Plakas said he asked Allen about her issue.
“This guy (pointing toward Warren) was (expletive) me behind (the woman’s) back. That’s the issue,” she said, according to the affidavit.
Plakas said he told Allen he was not going to allow her to speak to Warren at that time and she left.
On Nov. 19, Warren went to the police station to make a vandalism complaint.
In a separate affidavit, Plakas said that while Warren was in custody, Allen allegedly vandalized Warren’s car, causing more than $6,000 in damage by slashing two of his tires and destroying the soft top of his convertible.
According to Plakas, who said he knew Allen through “prior police contact,” Allen said on Nov. 19 that she vandalized Warren’s car “due to her anger toward Warren over relationship issues.”
Plakas said Allen came to the police station on Nov. 20 where she admitted to the vandalism and said she used a box cutter to cause the damage.
On Nov. 18, Plakas said he spoke to the woman who Warren accused of assaulting him.
She told police that she and Warren had been drinking at a bar and arguing about their relationship. She admitted that she struck Warren but said he then “hauled off and punched me in the mouth.”
The woman accused Warren of choking her with her own sleeve.
Plakas said police conducted filed sobriety tests on Warren and the woman because they both said they had been drinking and then driven afterward but Plakas said there were no signs of impairment.
Allen was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on a felony charge of unlawful mischief resulting in more than $1,000 in damage.
Both Warren and Allen pleaded not guilty during their arraignments. Both were released without bail.
If Warren is convicted of the charge against him, he could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail.
If Allen if convicted of the charge against her, she could be sentenced to up to five years in jail.
