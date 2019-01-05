MENDON – A Massachusetts man was cited for allegedly driving 92 mph in a 50 mph zone on Route 4 in Mendon, after the man allegedly drove by Vermont State Police troopers conducting a saturation patrol Saturday.
Hong Ma, 21, of Revere, Massachusetts, was cited to appear in Rutland criminal court on March 4, according to Trooper Steven Gelder, of the Vermont State Police.
Police said Ma's 2016 BMW X5 was recorded traveling 92 mph in a 50 mph speed zone around 10 a.m. on Saturday. The car was stopped and Ma was cited to appear in court.
