A New York man was arraigned Monday on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after he was allegedly seen driving south on Wales Street, a one-way street that runs north, around 1:50 a.m. Sunday.
Hazret Bashaj, 26, of Elmsford, New York, pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge on Monday in Rutland criminal court. Bashaj was released without bail.
In an affidavit, police said Bashaj told an officer after he was stopped that he had driven the wrong way on Wales Street because he was not from the area and didn't know the local streets.
Police said they had seen other signs of impairment but Bashaj declined to give police a breath sample that would have been used to determine his blood-alcohol content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.