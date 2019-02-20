An Orleans County man faces two felony charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase in downtown Rutland on Sunday.
Shane Goodell, 21, of Newport, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court on Tuesday to a felony charge of endangering a child younger than 2 and a felony charge of negligent driving while attempting to elude law-enforcement officers.
No bail was set for Goodell, but he was held in jail because he was on probation for charges including negligent driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless endangerment. Based on the new charges, Goodell was held for violating the conditions of his probation.
In an affidavit, Sgt. Adam Lucia, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he spotted a 2012 Ford Fusion around 1 a.m. Feb. 17 on South Main Street. The car’s tail lights weren’t working so Lucia initiated a traffic stop by turning on his lights and siren.
According to Lucia, the car pulled over but then continued driving on Main Street. Lucia said he turned on his siren again but said the driver, later identified as Goodell, didn’t stop.
Lucia said another officer parked his marked cruiser, with the emergency lights on, at the intersection of Main and Washington streets but the driver went around the police cruiser and drove east on East Washington Street.
Lucia said he continued to follow the Focus. He said the speed limit on East Washington is 30 mph but he was driving up to 65 mph in an attempt to catch up to the car.
Lucia noted the car allegedly went through the intersection of East and Lafayette streets without stopping for the stop sign.
The car went from East Washington Street to Butterfly Avenue which comes to a dead end, the affidavit said.
Lucia said the car stopped and the driver got out and fled on foot. Lucia said he chased Goodell on foot.
Police later got a tip that Goodell was at a Wales Street establishment, the Venue, trying to find a taxi that could drive him to the Newport area.
A bartender at the Venue told police that a “kid walked in” and claimed his car was stolen but didn’t want the bartender to call police.
While police had been searching for Goodell, an officer spoke with Jessica Watson, 19, who was in the car Goodell had allegedly been driving with her 10-month-old child. She said he had contacted her to “hang out.” She had initially turned him down but later agreed.
She said they were looking for a gas station, and she had gotten into the back seat because her child was crying.
“Shortly after, Shane said, ‘Oh look, someone’s getting pulled over.’ I looked up and realized that we were the ones being pulled over and said, ‘I think it’s you being pulled over’ or something along those lines. He started freaking out, saying he couldn’t get pulled over and started speeding off trying to get away. I was yelling, trying to get him to stop because I was scared of how he was driving! We came to the dead end and he said he had to run and took off,” Watson’s statement said.
In a news release, Lucia stated that in addition to the crimes for which Goodell was charged, he was cited with a felony count of grossly negligent driving, a misdemeanor count of driving at excessive speed, a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.
Police said they found a bottle of whiskey in the Ford Fusion.
A breath sample was taken around 3:10 a.m. which registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.091 percent. The legal limit for driving in Vermont is 0.08 percent.
If convicted of the charges against him, Goodell could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.