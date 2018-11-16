A man who court records say is homeless is being held after police said he took a car in Maine and crashed it into a tree in Tinmouth on Nov. 3.
Kristian Jonsson, 34, was arraigned on Nov. 5 on a felony count of aggravated operation of a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and a misdemeanor count of providing false information to a police officer in order to implicate another person.
Jonsson is being held in the Rutland jail on $7,500 bail.
In an affidavit, Trooper Ryan Malmgren, of the Vermont State Police, said police were notified about a single-vehicle crash on Mountain View Road in Tinmouth on Nov. 3, about 3:15 p.m.
Malmgren said dispatchers contacted the responding troopers to say that the emergency medical technicians, or EMTs, at the scene were asking for an “extradited response” because the driver was trying to leave the scene.
Malmgren said at the scene, he found members of Wallingford Rescue and the Tinmouth Fire Department were already there.
EMTs told police that the driver, later identified as Jonsson, said he wasn't injured “until they advised him that the state police were on the way and then he advised he wanted to go to the hospital in the ambulance.”
Malmgren noted there was a white, 3500 GMC flatbed pickup truck, with lettering on the side from a business, “Shed Happens,” at the scene that had collided with a tree.
According to the affidavit, Jonsson told police he was homeless and driving from Saco, Maine, to California “for warmer weather as winter was coming.”
Jonsson told police he had permission to take the truck. However, police said the truck had been reported stolen from Maine.
Malmgren said he spoke with Michael Doherty, the owner of “Shed Happens,” about the truck. Doherty said the truck was stolen around 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 3, according to his video surveillance system.
The affidavit said Malmgren told him, when Malmgren interviewed him at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, that the owner of the business was “John Vashon.”
“While on the phone with Doherty, he advised he did not know Jonsson and had never heard of anyone by the name of 'John Vashon,'” Malmgren wrote in the affidavit.
A felony charge of grand larceny over the amount of $900 was originally filed against Jonsson but dismissed by the state. The charge was based on the allegation that Jonsson stole the truck but dismissed because police believe the truck was stolen in Maine and not under Vermont's jurisdiction.
If Jonsson is convicted of the charges against him, he could be sentenced to up to six years in jail.
