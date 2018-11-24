A Robbins Street man is facing two felony counts after police accused him of striking two children, who were 4 and 3.
Zachary U. Long, 28, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to two felony charges of second-degree aggravated domestic assault.
The charges were modified because Long has a previous conviction for domestic assault.
Police began to investigate Long after a daycare teacher made a report on Oct. 1. During the course of the investigation, police said they identified two injuries to the children they believe were caused by a belt.
Long has three previous convictions for domestic assault in Bennington County.
If convicted of the charges for which he was arraigned on Wednesday, Long, who was released without bail, could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail.
