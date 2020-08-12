MONTPELIER — A Democratic political newcomer and the Republican candidate who ran for governor in 2014 will face off in November’s general election to be Vermont’s next lieutenant governor.
Democrat Molly Gray, an assistant Vermont attorney general, won her party’s primary Tuesday, defeating the president of the state Senate, Tim Ashe.
She said she was excited about the momentum her campaign has generated, including help from dozens of volunteers and hundreds of supporters across the state.
“We have so much work to do to recover from COVID-19, to address a lot of inequities we have in the state, to address our generational needs in keeping our generation here,” she told WCAX-TV.
She will face Republican businessman Scott Milne, who topped six GOP candidates to win the nomination.
In 2014 Milne, a travel agency owner, came within a couple thousand votes of unseating former Gov. Peter Shumlin.
“I believe my experience — three decades of building a small business and growing jobs, and my promise to be a partner with Gov. Scott and helping us get through this health crisis and onto an economic recovery — has resonated with people, and it’s what we’ll be talking a lot about between now and November,” Milne said.
The lieutenant governor’s office is an open seat because Democratic Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman is running for governor against the incumbent Republican Phil Scott.
Meanwhile, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, said Wednesday he is planning to campaign hard and he’s looking forward to debating his Republican challenger ahead of the November general election.
Welch, who has served in Congress since 2007, will face Miriam Berry, an Essex nurse who won the Republican Party primary on Tuesday.
Welch defeated activist Ralph “Carajou” Corbo, 63, of Wallingford for the Democratic nomination in the primary race. Corbo also sought the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
Berry beat three other candidates — Jimmy Rodriguez, of Montpelier; Justin Tuthill, of Pomfret; and Anya Tynio, of Charleston — to receive her party’s nomination.
During his years in the House, Welch, 73, has consistently been one of Vermont’s top statewide vote-getters.
In 2018, Welch got just under 68% of the vote. In 2016, he won just under 90% of the vote.
Welch, Vermont’s at-large member of Congress, said he has more energy for the job than he’s ever had as the country faces the “extraordinary challenges” of the coronavirus pandemic, what Welch described as President Donald Trump’s threat to democracy and issues of racial justice.
He said Wednesday he was grateful for the support shown by Vermont’s Democrats. He said he felt his popularity was due to his continued focus on the state’s needs.
“It’s all Vermont, all the time and my job is to be connected to Vermonters constantly and bringing Vermont values to Washington,” Welch said.
On Wednesday Berry said she felt the House of Representatives, with its two-year terms, was designed for regular citizens to be involved in government.
“I am conservative,” she said when asked to give a concise definition of her beliefs. “I am for civil rights. I think that we can cut a lot of waste out of our budget and it’s time for a change.”
She said she was looking forward to the campaign and she is grateful for the support of Vermont’s Republican Party.
Despite Welch’s popularity, she feels she can win in November.
“I feel that I have things to offer,” she said.
A record number of more than 155,000 Vermont voters requested early or absentee ballots ahead of Tuesday’s balloting under a special system set up to encourage safe voting during the coronavirus pandemic, Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos said.
“While we only have preliminary, unofficial results, it would appear Vermont voters turned out to vote in record numbers, with well over 155,000 Vermonters exercising their right to vote on or before yesterday’s Primary Elections,” Condos said in a prepared statement.
“Vermonters have resoundingly embraced voting early or absentee, and were also able to vote safely in-person during a pandemic,” he said. “From the high volume of mailed-in ballots, to the utilization of outdoor and drive-thru polling places, it’s clear that Vermonters are taking this health crisis, as well as their Constitutional right to vote, seriously and are prepared to take the measures necessary to ensure safe voting in 2020.”
