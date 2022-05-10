Teri Corsones once ran Rutland’s courts and is about to start running them for the whole state.
Corsones, who was most recently executive director for the Vermont Bar Association and before that was Superior Court Clerk for Addison, Bennington and Rutland counties, was named Tuesday as the new court administrator for the state of Vermont.
“We made a difficult decision after being presented with two excellent finalists by the hiring review committee we appointed to qualify candidates,” Vermont Supreme Court Justice Paul Reiber said in a statement released Tuesday. “Teri will bring integrity, knowledge and a sharp mind to the difficult work of court administration. The court is excited to have a person of her caliber on board.”
Corsones said the job involved implementing policies set by the Vermont Supreme Court throughout the state’s court system, including issues of finance and information technology.
“I see it as an opportunity to combine my work in the private sector and in the public sector,” she said.
Corsones noted that her time as a court administrator included the 2010 reorganization that unified the state and county court systems, and she hoped that experience would prove beneficial.
“Courts preserve the rule of law, and I think that role is becoming more important today,” she said.
Members of the local legal community greeted the news with enthusiasm.
“Each organization she has been involved with has grown for the better,” said Elizabeth Glynn, lead partner of Ryan Smith and Carbine. “She has been instrumental in every position she has been in.”
Jack Facey of Facey, Goss & McPhee said Corsones would be excellent in the job.
“She’ll be excellent at everything she does,” he said. “It’s too bad for the bar association. She was a great executive director.”
Tristan Larson, of Larson and Gallivan, said he first worked with Corsones when he was still clerking.
“She’s been a prolific and stalwart member of the legal community and one of the most organized people I know. ... She’s been helpful to people and patient and understanding of pro se litigants — people who don’t have lawyers. I think that’s a really important quality in the court system.”
Karl Anderson, who has practiced law in Rutland since 1988 and was elected a probate judge in 2018, said Corsones had tirelessly served the local legal community for as long as he could remember.
“She’s been the motivating force behind a lot of things that we do,” he said. “She always has input to the Legislature whenever something came up about a new law or a court rule or procedure that’s changed, and they want input from lawyers on how that’s going to affect them in real life. She’s a very hardworking person.”
Rep. Thomas Burditt, R-West Rutland, vice chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said Corsones’ testimony has always been informative.
“Teri’s just very professional overall,” he said. “In the topics she’s come in on, she’s knowledgeable. She’s prepared.”
Peg Flory, former chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and longtime Rutland-area lawyer, said she arranged for Corsones to give much of her testimony.
“She’s smart, and she listens and she reasons things out,” he said. “She instills a feeling of cooperation. ... She was respectful but not at all intimidated or intimidating. She knows her stuff and she’s exceptionally bright and experienced.”
She’s also, Flory said, a nice person.
“That’s a real value in a position like that,” she said. “People feel respected, and they respect her. Even if they might ultimately disagree with her position, they know it’s well thought out.”
