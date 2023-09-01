RUTLAND TOWN — The select board will visit the Cortina Inn on Tuesday, ahead of a meeting with the new owners to discuss issues surrounding the property.
The site visit is at 1 p.m. At 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12, ahead of the board’s regular meeting, it will meet with the new management.
The inn was sold in June to ARD Realty LLC for $11,451,000, according to Rutland Town Clerk Kari Clark. It has been owned by a company controlled by Anil Sachdev, who also owns the Quality Inn in Rutland City.
Since the pandemic, both hotels have sheltered otherwise homeless people through a state voucher program. For the past few years, local officials have attributed a rise in police calls to some of the people living in the hotels.
According to the Secretary of State’s website, the principals behind ARD Realty LLC are Anokhi Sachdev, Dhruv Kumar and Rajendra Patel.
Anil Sachdev said Friday that Anokhi Sachdev is his daughter. He introduced Kumar to the Rutland Town Select Board at its meeting on Tuesday. It was at that meeting that Anil Sachdev and Kumar asked for a meeting between themselves and the board to discuss the Cortina Inn.
In October 2022, the Cortina Inn agreed to pay the town $75,000 to cover the cost of additional police for the past two years, and to pay $22,500 per month to the town while it was housing people through the voucher program.
Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft said Thursday that payments from the Cortina Inn stopped in June. She said she believes the Sept. 12 meeting will be to discuss such payments going forward.
At the meeting on Tuesday, Police Chief Ed Dumas said his department is still spending much of its time responding to issues on the south end of town, where the hotels are located, and was critical of the hotel’s management for the conditions there.
Most of the board members present at the meeting expressed frustration with the Cortina Inn situation. Selectman Joe Denardo said he’d like to see the area’s legislative representatives at the site visit as well. Selectman Kurt Hathaway said Gov. Phil Scott should be invited, too.
Ashcroft said Thursday that over the summer the school resource officer was assisting with patrols due to the high call volume from the area around the inn, but with school resuming, police will be stretched further.
At the Tuesday meeting, Ashcroft said she also hopes to hear from the new owners about their plans going forward in light of recent Environmental Court rulings.
In 2022, the town took legal action to have the District Environmental Commission review the Cortina Inn’s Act 250 permit, claiming the inn had changed use from a hotel to a homeless shelter. The commission ruled that it had changed use and would need an amended permit. Cortina Inn appealed. According to entries by Environmental Court Judge Thomas Walsh, the issue became moot when the Transitional Housing Program technically ended. Rutland Town and Rutland City asked the court for a determination on whether a change of use was needed all the same. Walsh wrote that, yes, it did need an amended permit.
Anil Sachdev said Friday that he’s helping the Cortina Inn’s new owners take over the running of the place.
“I’m helping them for two or three months to do a smooth transition and make sure everything is correctly done, and my commitments with the town and state have all been fulfilled,” he said. “And once they get used to that, I think, then it will be time for me to move to another property and help everybody out.”
While his company still owns Quality Inn, he said he plans to sell it at some point as well.
He claimed that a fence he’s been asked by the town to install will be completed by Monday.
Kumar said Friday that he hopes the meeting with town officials will lead to a better relationship between the two entities.
“As of right now, we’re still running it as is,” he said. “We are still part of the transitional housing until this program ends, and we will take it from there. As of right now we are just trying to keep the peace, trying to make improvements to the property as much as we can. We’re putting up the fence, we’re doing a lot more housekeeping and cleanup, maintenance work, we’re trying to take care of whatever we can in-house.”
He plans to return the Cortina Inn to that of a regular hotel at some point but doesn’t have a timeframe.
According to Miranda Gray, deputy commissioner of the Economic Services Division, as of Thursday there are 132 rooms being let through state vouchers at the Cortina Inn, housing 170 adults and 81 children. There were 59 rooms at the Quality Inn sheltering 72 adults and 25 children.