Cortina Inn
Buy Now

The Cortina Inn is pictured here.

 File photo by RH Alcott

RUTLAND TOWN — The select board will visit the Cortina Inn on Tuesday, ahead of a meeting with the new owners to discuss issues surrounding the property.

The site visit is at 1 p.m. At 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12, ahead of the board’s regular meeting, it will meet with the new management.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0