RUTLAND TOWN — After a grilling from the select board, the Cortina Inn owners say they will improve security at the property and continue talking with the town about living conditions there.
The town has had ongoing problems with the inn since the pandemic when it began housing large numbers of people experiencing homelessness. Town police say they’re over-worked from responding to complaints stemming from people staying at the inn and that things need to improve sooner rather than later.
On Tuesday, the board met with the Cortina’s former owner, Anil Sachdev, and the current owner and manager Dhruv Kumar. This meeting was at the owners’ request. It came after a site visit to the inn last week by three board members, town police and a large portion of Rutland County’s legislative delegation where broken doors, suspected black mold and other issues were highlighted.
Sachdev claimed that the mold issue has been resolved. According to Kumar, work is being done to address moisture in the building. He’s having the exterior worked on first, then work will move to issues inside the building.
There are currently about 138 rooms being let out to people with state vouchers, according to Sachdev. He estimated there might be as many as 200 people in these rooms. He said he wasn’t sure how many were children.
Sachdev’s company owned the inn until the end of June when a company owned by Kumar, and one of Sachdev’s daughters, bought it for over $11 million. Sachdev has said he’s working with Kumar to get the hotel in order.
When the sale occurred, monthly payments of $22,500 the inn was making to the town for police coverage stopped. This is another issue the town has with the inn. It wasn’t discussed directly on Tuesday, but the board plans to meet with the owners again Thursday where it might.
Town Health Officer John-Paul Faignant took issue with the owners’ claim that the rear doors have been fixed.
“Right before I came to this meeting I went down to your facility to check the two back doors, and they’re both open, and they appear to be broken, so which two doors are you saying you fixed?” he said.
Kumar said some people using wheelchairs have the door open. Faignant said he saw no one with a wheelchair around.
“About two years ago, I made a request that you alarm those doors. Is there some reason why you haven’t?” said Faignant.
Faignant used to be a town selectman.
Sachdev said attempts have been made to rig the doors with alarms, but they haven’t worked. Faignant asked him which systems he’d tried. Sachdev said they were ordered from Amazon. He admitted that he hadn’t contacted a professional alarm company.
“Well, that’s what’s going to be required to wire up those doors because if an alarm triggers people aren’t going to be using those doors, and that’s the biggest enabler of the drug dealing that’s going down in that facility, is people going in and out of those back doors at night,” said Faignant.
Kumar disagreed with Faignant over the doors’ current state of repair. Sachdev said they will contact a professional alarm company to have the doors secured within the month.
“Talk to us about your long-range plan: How much longer will you be taking the vouchers and providing shelter for the unhoused folks?” asked Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft.
“According to the state, the program is scheduled to end in April 2024, so until we have a solution in place where we can displace these families I don’t see a solution as of right now, but the state will probably give us more information as it gets closer to the date,” said Kumar.
Kumar said, as he has in the past, his intention is to return the Cortina Inn to being a traditional hotel. He acknowledged, after many questions from the board, that the Cortina Inn’s participation in the voucher program is voluntary.
The board’s next point of contention was the agreement it signed last year with Sachdev’s company, which the board took to mean that the housing of people on state vouchers would stop on March 31.
“The problem is, we made it clear then, and I don’t know how to restate it any better, we are wearing out our police force,” said Ashcroft. “We don’t have enough police officers, we probably can’t hire them. Police forces throughout the state can not find enough qualified officers. The need is there. Our folks need to go on vacation, they need to deal with the rest of their lives, they cannot work overtime every single week. We’re wearing them out.”
Selectman Joe Denardo said he understands there’s a financial incentive for the inn to keep housing people through vouchers, but he expects agreements to be honored and problems to be fixed.
Police Chief Ed Dumas offered a blunt assessment of the situation.
“I think the problem is, you guys know how to run a hotel. You’re in the hotel business, I understand that. You are not in the homeless shelter business. You are in above your head at this point in time. You’re making a ton of money. I’ll be blunt with you, a lot of money for what you’re doing. You’re keeping the hotel full and you’re making money, but you are not helping those people,” he said.
According to Dumas, the majority of the people living at the Cortina Inn are good people in a hard situation, but there’s a percentage of people there who are there to prey on others.
“They’re evil,” said Dumas. “They take advantage of whoever they want, whenever they can, and those are the people we do not want down there. Those are the ones that are going over and stealing from all the businesses, causing problems, smashing your back doors so they won’t stay (closed).”
There are social service organizations in the area that could help, he said, and the inn needs to be run like a homeless shelter, not a hotel.
According to Sachdev, security cameras have been put in and around the hotel, while Stockton Security monitors the property inside and out, day and night. They have bi-weekly meetings with management.
Selectwoman Sharon Russell, who attended the meeting remotely, gave a much harsher assessment of the inn’s management. She said “hand-outs” are not helpful to people, while “hand-ups” are.
Russell is the former director of the Open Door Mission, and she now serves it as a consultant.
“I don’t know who you think you’re kidding, but you’re in it to make money,” she said. “We understand that. And in the meantime, you’ve ruined the town, you’ve ruined the city, you know, shame on you. I don’t wish you well ….”
“Ma’am, I’ve only been here two months, so I don’t know why you’re throwing accusations when I’m actively trying to improve the property,” Kumar said, cutting in. “We just took over as of June 29, and all we’ve done is make improvements, adequate changes and slowly starting to clean house, so I apologize if that’s not what you wanted to hear, but that’s what’s been happening.”
He reiterated that the doors and other issues will be addressed and that the inn will go back to being a hotel at some point.
This was a special meeting of the board, held half an hour ahead of the regular one. Sachdev and Kumar left when the regular meeting started. The inn came up a few times during the regular meeting but wasn’t discussed again in depth until Brenda Siegel, leader of End Homelessness VT, addressed the board.
Siegel said she doesn’t work for the state but has been spending much of her time lately helping people experiencing homelessness work through various issues, the voucher program among them. She said she works all over Vermont, but spends a lot of time with people at the Cortina Inn.
Siegel said she has concerns about how this conversation is being approached. The site visit last week, she said, upset many people in the program who are already struggling with mental health issues and other problems.
“I know for people who are in the middle of this experience, it’s an incredibly demoralizing and demeaning experience and they have no choice but to be where they are,” she said. “It’s not ideal, but it is not outside, and that’s better for our communities, and that’s also better for the clients I’ve been working with as well.”
Ashcroft said the board’s concern is with living conditions at the hotel, which it believes are substandard. The drain on the town’s police is another real problem.
Denardo clarified that the board’s concern lies with the hotel’s owners, not the people being housed. He echoed Dumas’ comments about lax security creating a situation where desperate people are being preyed upon.
Siegel said she and her group work with many hotel owners across the state, and since Kumar took ownership of the hotel, they’ve seen improvements being made.
