It was Stephanie Schaffer’s party, but she joined with the American Red Cross to honor one of her hosts Tuesday as the organization recognized Steve Costello with its Everyday Hero award.
Costello is one of the founding organizers of Rutland’s Gift of Life Marathon blood drive, and he recruited Schaffer in 2019 to serve as the face of the event. Costello had introduced Schaffer Tuesday evening at the release party for her book, “Without Any Warning,” which describes her recovery from a boat explosion in which she lost her legs in 2018, and which Costello said he had read three times.
“No one, until they read this book, could even begin to understand the horrifying thoughts that occurred to Stefanie, the depth of despair she bore, the sense of isolation she suffered, and the unbearable pain she endured,” he said.
Ultimately, though, Costello said the book was a love story, on the love between Schaffer and her family, particularly her sister.
Schaffer kept her own remarks brief, thanking everyone and saying it was her community that got her through.
“It’s meant the world every single day,” she said. “Leaving the hospital after five months as a different person is terrifying and embarrassing. ... It was the worst time of my life and you guys made it much easier.”
With that, the organized part of the evening seemed to be over, but a bit later, Schaffer and Kevin Mazuzan, executive director for the Red Cross in Vermont, called an unsuspecting Costello back to the podium.
“We will have a conversation tomorrow,” Costello quipped to Schaffer upon learning she was part of the surprise.
The Gift of Life Marathon, which Costello organized and has aggressively championed, grew to where it set state, then regional and then national records for most pints of blood collected in a one-day blood drive before transforming into a multi-day event. Mazuzan said Costello’s level of engagement with the community through the drive was incredible.
“In just the past year alone, Steve has given 160 volunteer hours to further the mission of the Red Cross in the Rutland Community,” he said.
Accepting the honor, Costello quickly directed attention back at others.
“None of what I’ve done with the Red Cross would have happened without Terry Jaye and you,” he said, turning to Schaffer, “you have reinvigorated the Gift of Life.”
Costello ended his remarks pointing into a crowd, to a nurse mentioned in Schaffer’s book for having sent the young woman a “thank you” note for being such an inspiring patient.
“I’ve read the book three times, and I bawled every time I got to that section,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.