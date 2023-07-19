The recreation budget was overspent by about 20%, city officials said this week, but revenue in the department almost doubled from projections for the 2022-23 budget year.
The numbers came up at the Board of Aldermen meeting Monday when Parks and Facilities Director Tyler Dahlin asked permission to use the Mary Giorgetti Fund to pay an overdue and unexpected $19,000 repair bill for the refrigeration facilities at Giorgetti Athletic Complex. The request, which City Treasurer Mary Markowski said was a last bit of unfinished business the department needed to settle to close out the year, was approved unanimously. The board also voted to have the Recreation Committee discuss whether it was time to replace the ailing system.
Not discussed Monday were the referenced overall cost overruns in the department, which Markowski largely attributed to summer staffing costs and which Mayor Michael Doenges said Wednesday came to $437,000 — a large chunk of the department’s $2 million budget.
“It’s very significant, yes,” said Doenges, who stressed that the majority of that money was spent before he took office.
Balancing those scales, he said, was the fact that the department projected $437,000 in revenue for the year but took in roughly $870,000. With roughly $190,000 of that being put toward the 2023-24 budget, that leaves $247,000 to be covered using surplus from other departments.
Doenges said he is unhappy but not with how the department is managed so much as the budgeting constraints placed on it in the past.
“I have not had a realistic budget is seven years,” Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said. “I go in with a realistic budget and in the previous years it has not gone through the mayor. ... We’ve gone up 1% as our revenue went up.”
Peters said that as participation in summer camps has shot up, they have added new summer camp staff. The money for that staff isn’t in the budget, she said, but being able to add more campers means more revenue. Last year, the Board of Aldermen voted to approve a pilot project where the city made use of the pool at Vermont Achievement Center. That means expenses that weren’t budgeted for, Peters said, but a sizeable jump in revenue.
“Because our budget is so much smaller than other departments, because we make revenue, that’s where our freedom lies,” she said. “If we didn’t make so much revenue, it would be different. We are very happy with what we’re providing, and I know the Board of Aldermen is.”
Indeed, Alderwoman Sharon Davis said the department’s record likely accounted for the relative lack of reaction to the news of the cost overruns.
“The board becomes involved when there’s no money to cover the overspending,” she said. “I think in rec, there is.”
That said, Davis said she does expect discussions of the overruns when Doenges presents his first budget in November.