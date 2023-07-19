The recreation budget was overspent by about 20%, city officials said this week, but revenue in the department almost doubled from projections for the 2022-23 budget year.

The numbers came up at the Board of Aldermen meeting Monday when Parks and Facilities Director Tyler Dahlin asked permission to use the Mary Giorgetti Fund to pay an overdue and unexpected $19,000 repair bill for the refrigeration facilities at Giorgetti Athletic Complex. The request, which City Treasurer Mary Markowski said was a last bit of unfinished business the department needed to settle to close out the year, was approved unanimously. The board also voted to have the Recreation Committee discuss whether it was time to replace the ailing system.

