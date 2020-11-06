EAST MONTPELIER — Costs are climbing, enrollment is dropping and budget deliberations are underway as the Washington Central School Board learned this week the tax effort needed just to maintain education as usual in its six-school district would increase by nearly $950,000.
That’s the starting point in a budget-building process that will play out during the next two months as board members consider whether to make adjustments to the $36.3 million spending proposal that is now on the table.
The draft budget’s bottom line calls for spending nearly $850,000 more than the $35.4 million budget voters in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester collectively approved earlier this year. That is an increase of nearly 2.4%. However, the net-tax impact associated with that “level of service budget” is somewhat more pronounced and would be more so if the board elects to include funding for an assortment of maintenance projects that have been identified.
Business Administrator Lori Bibeau pegged that increase at nearly $950,000 — almost 2.7%. She said that number would swell to more than $1.3 million — a 3.7% increase — if the board includes $363,000 for routine maintenance and repairs in what would be a $36.6 million budget.
Superintendent Bryan Olkowski said neither version of the budget does anything new for students in the pre-K through 12 district, while flagging the fact there aren’t as many of them as there were a year ago.
Olkowski said that bears watching in a district that shed 87 students, including several who had paid tuition to attend U-32 Middle and High School.
Though total enrollment at U-32 is up slightly — from 741 students a year ago to 747 this year — the number of tuition students has dropped. There were more than 60 of those students a year ago. Now, there are 49 — four fewer than the 53 that was used for budgeting purposes this time last year.
That matters because Olkowski said the district is now projecting the number of students — most from the Echo Valley Community School District — to drop again. The net loss of nine students translates into roughly $186,000 in lost revenue — money that will have to be made up in taxes.
Enrollment in grades 7-12 at U-32 now accounts for just over half the district’s 1,487 students. The stable half. The other half is shrinking.
The district lost 93 pre-K through 6th grade students in the last year, and while Olkowski said some of that is likely attributable to concerns about COVID-19, at least some of it isn’t.
The district has 37 fewer preschool students and 56 fewer students enrolled in grades K-6 across its five elementary schools.
“Our census is going down significantly,” he said, suggesting that situation is being monitored, and it would be “irresponsible” of him not to call it to the board’s attention.
Board members requested a budget that essentially maintained current operations as a springboard for their deliberations, and Olkowski said the first $36.3 million spending proposal reflected just that.
“We’re not … making major improvements to what we’re currently doing,” he said.
Bibeau walked the board through the budget she said includes just more that $1 million in increased costs that can be traced to negotiated pay raises and benefits.
Bibeau said nearly $690,000 of that increase is related to salaries and salary-related benefits and about $320,000 is tied to a projected 10% increase in health insurance costs.
According to Bibeau, a board-approved early retirement incentive should yield nearly $225,000 in savings. She said the equivalent of 12.6 of the 15 teachers who agreed to retire will be replaced and because of decline in enrollment, 2.4 of the positions will remain unfilled. The projected savings is a mix of the unfilled positions and replacing teachers at the top end of the salary schedule with less experienced and more economical teachers.
The budget maintains two full-time positions — a COVID coordinator and nurse’s position — that are currently being funded with federal money available to school districts as result of the pandemic. The combined cost is roughly $206,000.
Meanwhile, the budget contemplates hiring the equivalent of nearly seven special education para-educators at a cost of $272,000. That cost would be partially offset by $112,000 in savings for preschool services, as well as a $370,000 reduction, some of which is associated with savings in tuition for special needs students who currently served by out of district programs.
A projected $30,000 increase in tuition for students who attend the Central Vermont Career Center in Barre and a $45,000 increase in the district’s busing contract are also part of the status quo budget.
Bibeau said the district will shed nearly $19,000 in debt service as it makes the final payment on the second of two bonds that financed long-term improvements to U-32. Next year she said that bond will be paid off — freeing up roughly $160,000.
Not reflected in the budget are four items Olkowski said the board may want to talk more about in coming weeks.
One, he said is a proposal to hire a facilities director, who would be tasked with developing a capital plan for the district and supporting building-based custodial staff freeing principals of that responsibility.
Olkowski said health instruction is uneven across the district and is not currently offered at three of the five elementary schools. Hiring a part-time position would fill that void and provide health education to students at Berlin Elementary School, Rumney Memorial School in Middlesex and Doty Memorial School in Worcester.
Two other proposals are related, and would likely involve consultants and could be paid for with surplus funds. Olkowski said the board might want to invest in a curriculum management review followed by a strategic planning process.
School Director Lindy Johnson said the latter proposals should take a backseat to providing supports for teachers, and School Director Dorothy Naylor warned this isn’t the year to tempt voters to reject the budget attributable to concerns over a too-high tax rate.
“People are having a hard time coming up with the money just to feed themselves,” she said. “I really want to be very careful of that bottom line this year.”
Naylor’s candid observation was a down payment on a Nov. 18 meeting during which board members are scheduled to discuss the first draft in more detail, provide feedback and discuss possible changes to the spending plan.
A virtual community forum has been tentatively set for Dec. 2 and feedback from the community and the board will be used to prepare a second draft of the budget that will be presented at the board’s Dec. 16 meeting.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
