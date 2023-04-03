A Rutland woman is facing a felony arson charge after allegedly setting fire to a couch at Rutland Mental Health.
Jenna Parie, 23, was scheduled for arraignment on Monday in Rutland County criminal court on a charge of first-degree arson, as well as a misdemeanor charge of setting fires. The felony carries a two-year minimum and a 10-year maximum, while the sentencing range for the misdemeanor is 30 to 60 days.
Parie did not appear in court, and her attorney, Peter Kazakis, invoked a rule that allows defendants to wait 24 hours before making a plea. Kazakis said Parie was “in an intense battle for mental health.”
Rutland City Police said they responded at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday to a call from Rutland Mental Health’s facility on Stratton Road, where Parie was residing. Police said the initial report was that Parie had “lit the living room on fire and eloped the facility.”
Staffers told police that there had been flooding in the living area, according to affidavits, but that when they tried to check on Parie she screamed obscenities at them, so they left the area to give her “time to de-escalate.” A short time later, staffers said Parie ran out of the building and down the street, whereupon they reentered the living area to find the couch on fire.
Staffers said they told police they put the fire out with water and a fire extinguisher, finding a lighter nearby and oil underneath it.
Police said they found Parie walking on Allen Street, where she made comments such as, “They’re all gonna die,” that she was having a “barbecue,” that she would “blow up the (expletive) hospital” and that her “calculations were wrong” because it had not blown up yet.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said Parie is already subject to conditions of release on outstanding misdemeanor charges. She also was charged with multiple felony assaults for allegedly stabbing two people at the Rodeway Inn. Sullivan said she was found not competent to stand trial in that case and was subject to an order regarding defendants with developmental disabilities.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.