MONTPELIER — The number of portable toilets in the Capital City is starting to shrink as indoor options become increasingly available, but finding a permanent solution to a problem highlighted by the pandemic remains a City Council priority.
It is why the council has agreed to seat a committee whose primary purpose will be to recommend a long-term solution to a problem that predated a public health crisis that appears nearly over. With COVID-19 appearing to be under control, Gov. Phil Scott has signaled he will let the state of emergency, in place for 15 months, lapse today. Along with that, vouchers enabling unhoused residents to live in subsidized motel rooms for more than a year are running out.
That fact is cause for concern and while the transition may not be as apocalyptic as some have made it sound, it will mean more people on the street without accessible round-the-clock restroom facilities.
Councilors have agreed that’s a problem — one they hope a committee they are in the process of recruiting can help solve, though precisely what that might look like remains an open question.
Councilor Dan Richardson didn’t need to provide much of a nudge to get the council off the pot as members agreed the need is real and the time is now.
“I think what we should be doing is planning for how and where we can do it, not whether?” Councilor Jack McCullough said.
Councilor Dona Bate agreed suggesting the committee consider things like showers and lockers as part of its review.
“It’s got to be more holistic than just toilets,” she said.
Montpelier has plenty of toilets, but not many of them are available 24-7 and the ones that are — at Cumberland Farms on Berlin Street — aren’t easily accessible if you don’t have a car.
With state offices starting to reopen, some portable toilets have already been removed and most — including those the city has arranged for — will be gone by July 6. That’s when City Hall is set to reopen, along with the lobby to the police station, the nearby Barre Street building that houses the Montpelier Senior Activity Center and the State House.
Restrooms at those locations will expand day-time options on weekdays, and the recent reopening of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library provides for some weekend hours as well.
The Transit Center is an option that wouldn’t require a bricks and mortar solution, but staffing for extended hours has been a stumbling block and it isn’t clear whether it is a viable overnight possibility.
That’s the kind of question a committee composed a two council members, two members of the homelessness task force, two residents and representative of Montpelier Alive is expected to explore as it evaluates what could be done about it.
There may not be just one answer and City Manager Bill Fraser suggested the committee — if not the council — decide early on whether the focus should be on overnight use by those experiencing homelessness, day-time use for tourists and visitors, or an attempt to serve both.
“We should be thinking about who the end user is before we just start saying: ‘here’s a great place to put a bathroom,” he said.
Councilors who spoke placed a heavier emphasis on addressing the needs of the unhoused. Bate, who lobbied for showers and lockers, said there was no reason the facility she envisioned couldn’t meet multiple needs.
There may need to be multiple facilities, though councilors agreed to leave the logistics up to the committee and one — Conor Casey — didn’t rule out lobbying the Legislature to include some of the money needed to address the problem in next year’s Capital Bill.
Councilors briefly wrestled with what to name the committee. “Public Facilities Committee” sounded overly broad to most and “Public Restroom Committee” sounded too narrow to Bate. However, absent a better suggestion, it will likely be the latter.
