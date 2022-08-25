MONTPELIER — Prostitution remains against the law in Montpelier, but city councilors have officially repealed a local ordinance prohibiting it in the Capital City.
Amid various assertions advanced by those on both sides of the issue, city councilors unanimously voted to repeal what most agreed was an “archaic” ordinance, while resisting calls by some they heed the weeks-old recommendation of their police chief and replace it with language that mirrors state law.
The decision capped an hour-long public hearing that saw participants — some in the room; some online; and only a few from Montpelier — urge councilors to, in the words of one: “do what is right.”
As was the case when the issue first came to the council in June, there was broad disagreement among those in the audience on Wednesday night over how to define “what is right.”
Several “consensual sex workers” from Vermont and beyond railed against a decades-old ordinance that they and other critics routinely described as “sexist,” “dehumanizing,” and “discriminatory.”
At least one of them, Henri Bynx, lives in Montpelier, and the co-founder of the Ishtar Collective said she, and others like her, deserve better.
“We’re asking you to strike down this language out of honor and respect for our humanity because we’re not ‘common prostitutes’ … we’re not simply ‘women of the night,’ we’re people with dreams and we want a seat at the table,” Bynx said.
Though repealing the dated language in the local ordinance was never the subject of serious debate, whether it should be rephrased and replaced was, as Police Chief Brian Peete recommended in June.
Bynx and others argued that wasn’t necessary, repeatedly pointing to Winooski as the only other Vermont community that still has a similar ordinance on its books. Several individuals suggested while it wouldn’t immediately make a legal difference, because state law already prohibits prostitution, it would provide fresh fuel to recent attempts to decriminalize consensual sex work in Vermont. The council endorsed that effort back in June before deciding in July to revisit it after the November elections when it discusses its legislative agenda.
Several, including Montpelier residents Diana Tierney, Maurice Martineau, Aaron Clark and Joseph Page, expressed varying levels of concern with repealing language without replacing it and were joined by others from central Vermont and far beyond.
Barre resident Tom Kelly was one of them. Kelly, who is running for local legislative seat in his community, urged councilors to modify language he agreed was objectionable.
“Amend the ordinance, don’t eliminate it,” he said. “You send a message to the community, and to the whole state, by eliminating the prohibition without explanation.”
Though Kelly couldn’t recall ever handling a prostitution case in the 35 years he spent as a county prosecutor, he said that didn’t make it right.
“Prostitution, as generally understood, is demeaning, exploitative, dangerous, immoral and just plain wrong,” he said.
Some, like Tierney, feared the push to decriminalize consensual sex work, could hamper police efforts to crack down on human trafficking and child exploitation.
“This should not become another ‘no-go zone’ for law enforcement,” she said, echoing concerns Peete voiced in June when the Police Review Committee recommended the council repeal the ordinance and lobby for the decriminalization of consensual sex work.
Abbey Jermyn, who served on that committee, defended that recommendation.
“We need to repeal the current ordinance we do not need to replace it with a further criminalizing ordinance,” Jermyn said, suggesting the existing state law criminalizes the act of sex work, safe housing for sex workers and transportation of sex workers.
Jermyn said repealing the “sexist, antiquated and discriminatory” ordinance would be largely symbolic gesture.
“It will not legalize prostitution,” Jermyn said. “It will not change any of the state laws that outlaw sex work or human trafficking … This is the bare minimum that we can do to protect the sex workers in our community.”
Though Jermyn drew a distinction between “consensual adult sex work” and the “horrific crime of human trafficking,” others, including St. Johnsbury resident Deanna Stephens, said the two were not wholly unrelated.
“Unfortunately, one leads to the other,” Stephens said, urging the council to “do what’s right” and update instead of repeal the ordinance.
On a night when two sex workers made the trip from New Hampshire to advocate for the repeal of the ordinance, and a Massachusetts man was on hand to echo sentiments expressed by those who favored repealing and replacing the language, councilors heard from virtual participants much farther away.
One — a survivor of human trafficking — attended the meeting from a parked car in Maine; another from New York City; and Dr. Stephany Powell, a 30-year veteran of the Los Los Angeles Police Department who works with the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, also weighed in from afar.
Powell, had high praise for Montpelier police having trained them in how to take a more victim-centered approach to human trafficking, echoed concerns expressed by those opposed to repealing the ordinance without replacing it.
“You are inviting more crime into your area, and you are also allowing the ability of sex workers to roam freely in your community,” she said. “Being from L.A., I’m telling you: you don’t want that.”
Another virtual participant, J. Leigh Oshiro-Brantly, a sex worker who co-founded the Ishtar Collective with Bynx, said Powell’s prediction was both troubling and illustrative.
“We’re already ‘roaming’ and that … metaphor of roaming like cattle is really part of that dehumanizing language. This is the stigma we’re talking about,” Oshiro-Brantly said. “I’ve heard things (tonight) like ‘demeaning,’ ‘immoral,’ ‘just plain wrong.’ All of these things are moral judgments that no person has a right to make for any other person’s life.”
While those who testified during the public hearing were divided, councilors, who had heard the arguments before, were united. They agreed the ordinance should be repealed and that replacing it would be redundant.
“It’s sexist, it’s archaic and I absolutely think we should repeal it,” Councilor Conor Casey said.
Councilor Cary Brown agreed, describing the ordinance as “intolerable” and suggesting “it cannot stay.”
“Keeping this ordinance will do nothing to help victims of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation,” she said.
Mayor Anne Watson, who is running for one of Washington County’s three Senate seats, said those were issues she’d like to talk more about.
