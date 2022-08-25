MONTPELIER — Prostitution remains against the law in Montpelier, but city councilors have officially repealed a local ordinance prohibiting it in the Capital City.

Amid various assertions advanced by those on both sides of the issue, city councilors unanimously voted to repeal what most agreed was an “archaic” ordinance, while resisting calls by some they heed the weeks-old recommendation of their police chief and replace it with language that mirrors state law.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.