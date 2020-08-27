MONTPELIER — City councilors silently declined to entertain a renewed request to paint what they perceive as a red, white and blue rejoinder to the “Black Lives Matter” message they permitted to be painted on State Street earlier this summer.
With the exception of Mayor Anne Watson, council members didn’t address the latest request to paint “Liberty and Justice for All” on one side of the “Black Lives Matter” mural and an image of the American flag on the other during their virtual meeting Wednesday night.
Based on a just-adopted policy, they didn’t need to.
Among other things, the policy, which was adopted while the now-dead request was still pending earlier this month, required at least one City Council member to “sponsor” a street painting proposal in order for it to even be discussed.
None did when Watson inquired if there were any takers.
“I’m going to ask the council if there is anyone who would like to sponsor this painting,” she said.
Watson acknowledged the silence that followed signaled the matter was decided before inviting input from the public.
Most who spoke don’t live in Montpelier, are running for office and said they were troubled by a policy they argued was being used as a tool to squelch speech and the council’s reluctance to entertain what some characterized as a “unifying” message.
Shaun Stephens wasn’t one of them.
The lone Montpelier resident to weigh in, Stephens interrupted a parade of out-of-town speakers by applauding the council for the decision it made when denying the “Liberty and Justice For All” mural last month and its unwavering support for that position Wednesday night.
“I think putting Black Lives Matter unequivocally and without dilution by other messages is super strong, super powerful and super right,” Stephens said. “You did the right thing.”
Others — from Barre Town, Burlington and Bristol to Waterbury, Orange and Hartford — respectfully disagreed.
Dawnmarie Tomasi, a Barre Town Republican who is running for one of Washington County’s three Senate seats, spoke first. She questioned the genesis of the policy and lamented the apparent willingness to question the motives of those who support the patriotic mural.
“I find it hard to believe that the last line of our oath — ‘… liberty and justice for all’ — could possibly be construed as anything other than it exactly is,” Tomasi said. “What we’re looking for is unity.”
Among the Republican hopefuls who attended Wednesday’s virtual meeting in Montpelier, there was unity with Hartford Republican Alice Flanders picking up where Tomasi left off.
“I’m very, very disappointed that the message that underlies our Constitution … is considered hate speech or negative in any kind of way,” said Flanders, who is running for a seat in the Legislature.
A Black woman who has issues with the Black Lives Matter movement, Flanders said she’d hoped councilors would be more open-minded.
“Is there not even one among the Montpelier council who would be willing to at least entertain the thought that ‘Black Lives Matter’ is legitimate, but so is ‘Liberty and Justice for All?’” she asked.
Waterbury Republican Brock Coderre, who is also running for the Legislature, said he was alarmed by what appeared to be unequal treatment and troubled by the council’s resistance to what he viewed as an innocuous mural.
“I … see no reason why red, white and blue should be considered offensive these days,” he said.
Republican hopefuls Samantha Lefebvre, of Orange, and Lynn Dike, of Bristol, expressed similar concerns, while plugging their respective campaigns for House seats. So did Ericka Redic, a Burlington Republican, who is vying for one of Chittenden County’s three Senate seats.
It was Redic who resubmitted the application that was initially presented by then gubernatorial hopeful John Klar. Klar, who has since lost the Republican primary to Gov. Phil Scott, was called a “racist” by Councilor Conor Casey when defending his request in July.
Lefebvre and others said there was no need for name-calling.
“Now we’re being told we are all racists … because we are asking for ‘Liberty and Justice for All’ to be proudly displayed just as other sayings are being proudly displayed as they should be,” Lefebvre said.
After everyone who wanted to speak had the chance, Watson turned her attention back to the council.
“Anyone want to change their mind?” she asked.
For the second time, there was no reply, and Watson almost moved on before swerving back to defend the council’s nondecision decision.
“I think we are representing the values of our community,” the mayor said. “I’m proud we painted ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the street, and I’m glad we’re not book-ending it with a different message.
“(I’m) all for patriotism and being American, at the same time believing we can hold ourselves to higher standard than where we’re at right now as Americans,” she added.
Then the council moved on.
