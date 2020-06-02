Rutland County will have at least one new state senator next year.
Sen. James McNeil, R-Rutland County, has chosen not to seek another term. Joining incumbent Brian Collamore on the Republican side of the ticket will be Josh Terenzini of Rutland Town and Terry Williams of Poultney. McNeil did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment this week.
Meanwhile, Rutland County Democrats will have a primary to determine who appears on their side of the ballot. Incumbent Cheryl Hooker is seeking another term, but first has to compete with Larry Courcelle, Greg Cox and Christopher Hoyt. Vermont’s state primary is held Aug. 11.
It is a second attempt for Williams, who fell short last year in the primary, as well as Cox, who lost in last year’s general election. Terenzini, chairman of the Rutland Town Select Board, is the son of Rep. Tom Terenzini, R-Rutland Town. The elder Terenzini faces a challenge from Democrat Barbara Noyes Pulling.
Two of Rutland City’s representatives — Republican Larry Cupoli and Democrat Mary Howard — are running unopposed. Rep. Peter Fagan, R-Rutland, is facing a challenge from Democrat Jennifer Scott while Republican Sherry Prouty is running against Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland.
In Rutland District 2, Rep. Tom Burdit, R-West Rutland, and Rep. Dave Potter, D-Clarendon, will face off with Democrat Ted Fredette of Wallingford and Republican Arthur Peterson of Clarendon.
Fair Haven Select Board Chairman Bob Richards is once again mounting a challenge in Rutland District 3, running as a Democrat and seeking to unseat either Rep. Bob Helm, R-Fair Haven, or Rep. William Canfield, R-Fair Haven.
Rutland District 6 has a three-way race for two seats, with Republican David Soulia of Pittsford throwing his hat in the ring with Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, and Rep. Stephanie Jerome, D-Brandon.
Rep. Sandy Haas, P-Rochester, announced in October she would step down after 16 years serving the Windsor-Rutland District. Democrats Robert Krattli of Rochester and Kirk White of Bethel will compete in a primary to see who faces Republican Wayne Townsend of Bethel. Haas said she has endorsed White to succeed her.
The only person to have declared for the Addison-Rutland district is Barbara Wilson of Shoreham, but incumbent Terry Norris is an independent and has until Aug. 6 to register.
Rep. Patricia McCoy, R-Poultney; Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Chittenden; Rep Linda Joy Sullivan, D-Dorset and Rep. Logan Nicoll, D-Ludlow, are all running unoppposed as of Tuesday, but that could change due to a post-primary party caucus, or independents registering to run against them by Aug. 6.
