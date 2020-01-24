BURLINGTON — A Rutland County man, who has been featured in the media, including the Wall Street Journal, about his success in a special state drug rehabilitation program through the Vermont Attorney General’s office, is now facing a federal charge of distribution of fentanyl.
Todd S. Popovitch, 38, pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Burlington to the felony charge of selling the drug July 10.
U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy ordered Popovitch jailed until a detention hearing can be held Tuesday. Conroy said Popovitch tested positive for morphine and cocaine when checked by Pre-Trial Services before his court arraignment.
The Vermont Drug Task Force, in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, arrested Popovitch on Thursday.
Following his arrest, Popovitch admitted to using crack cocaine on Wednesday and also using heroin with the previous few days, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Perella said.
Popovitch is facing a single felony charge of distribution of fentanyl, but the court was told he could be facing other charges, including being a drug user in illegal possession of a firearm.
Popovitch, in his earlier media interviews and podcasts, reports that if one person heard about his rehab story that he hoped it would help turn people around and save a life.
He was due to complete his drug rehab program Feb. 23, 2017. He was offered the rehab program after two arrests for possession of heroin in eight days: one in Ludlow in Windsor County and one in Bellows Falls in Windham County. Windsor County State’s Attorney David Cahill agreed to allow Popovitch to enter the drug rehab program instead of facing criminal charges.
Cahill, reached Friday evening, said it was disappointing to learn of a possible slip by Popovitch.
Popovitch told the federal court he has not had a job since summer 2018 when he did landscaping for a friend.
He said he had attended West Rutland High School. News accounts said Popovitch played sports, including basketball.
Assistant Federal Public Defender Steve Barth asked for 90 days for pretrial motions.
Perella said the lab reports on the fentanyl are not back and there are phone records that will have to be turned over. He said there also are surveillance tapes from the ongoing investigation.
Also, Barth noted there has been family trauma and personal problems for Popovitch.
Barth did not elaborate, but the media reports indicate that Popovitch’s mother was killed when struck by a car in front of the family home when he was 14. He also lost a sister to a drug overdose a few years ago, they noted.
Perella said in his detention motion he wanted Popovitch held pending trial. The prosecutor said the government might consider a release plan after an appropriate period of pretrial detention and some residential rehabilitation.
