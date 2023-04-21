CU banners
Castleton University is hosting the “Against My Will” banner display until May 5. Created by Brooklyn, New York, artist Traci Molloy and former students and staff from the University of Maine and Alfred University, the exhibit features 20 double-sided, semi-anonymous portraits of survivors and their testimonies.

For the last few weeks, organizations across Rutland County have been hosting events in honor of April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month — and part of that work is thanks to the Rutland County Domestic and Sexual Violence Task Force.

With the group’s mission focused on education, prevention and awareness surrounding domestic and sexual violence, the task force is composed of community partners, such as Rutland Department of Children and Families, the Rutland County State’s Attorney Office, Rutland City Police, Castleton University, Rutland Mental Health and many more.

