For the last few weeks, organizations across Rutland County have been hosting events in honor of April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month — and part of that work is thanks to the Rutland County Domestic and Sexual Violence Task Force.
With the group’s mission focused on education, prevention and awareness surrounding domestic and sexual violence, the task force is composed of community partners, such as Rutland Department of Children and Families, the Rutland County State’s Attorney Office, Rutland City Police, Castleton University, Rutland Mental Health and many more.
Though the task force is not a new development, it has recently undergone a remodeling effort after being somewhat defunct for several years.
According to Bianca Zanella, systems advocate for NewStory Center; Amy Mott, the Community Correction program supervisor at Rutland Probation and Parole; and Lucinda Eckrote, who works in the Victim Services Unit for the Vermont Department of Corrections, approached NewStory with the idea in September 2022.
“It was important for us to make people aware and educate the community about domestic and sexual violence. We’re trying to promote social changes,” Mott said. “We’re trying to change attitudes and beliefs that lead to specific behaviors that make violence acceptable. We are trying to support survivors and be sure they have the resources available to them within the community.”
According to Zanella, the goals of the group for SAAM this year have been to get the word out about the task force and host events that make these issues and the work being done in the community visible.
“Sexual assault is an intense subject. And so, when we talk about this, there is an immediate sense of seriousness, which I think is valid. I want to break through that stigma so that it’s easier to talk about (and) people aren’t feeling so isolated and so full of shame,” Zanella said. “Hopefully through this work, more folks can feel that they will be believed and that they can come forward when it happens.”
Zanella added that she sees the overarching goals of the task force as being role modeling healthy, respectful relationships, standing up for what is right and supporting other organizations’ practices.
So far this month, the task force and its partners hosted a “Coffee and Conversation” segment on PEGTV with task force members on April 6 and a vigil for survivors at NewStory Center on April 20. NewStory has also hosted a silent witness campaign throughout the month of April, where cutouts of survivors who have yet to come forward have been placed on its property.
Linda Olson, a professor at Castleton University and partner in launching the college’s Center for Social Justice and Trauma-Informed Care, said the partnership CU has with the task force has been very exciting.
“(The task force) is just a really awesome way to figure out events (CU) can host or programming and training that we can do. Next week, for example, I’m doing a training for the task force on dismantling rape culture and how to support a survivor.” Olson said. “It’s been so fantastic to meet the people working in Rutland County and understand the work that they’re doing.”
CU is hosting the “Against My Will” banner exhibit that features 20 double-sided portrait banners created in partnership with survivors of sexual assault. The semi-anonymous portraits were made in collaboration with Brooklyn, New York, artist Traci Molloy and former students and staff from the University of Maine and Alfred University.
In collaboration with the Center, CU also held its annual Take Back the Night rally and Speak Out event Thursday night, as well as a panel discussion earlier that afternoon called “Against My Will: Cultivating Empathy Around Sexual Violence.”
The panel discussion featured Molloy, Eckrote, activist and Against My Will portrait subject Amy Anselmo and CU Victims Advocate Amy Miller, and covered sexual violence in different communities and art as a medium for addressing trauma, among other topics.
Olson added that she is hopeful to do a similar banner project with CU community members at the university next fall.
Mott said that anyone interested in joining the task force can reach out to her and added that their next meeting will be held at the Rutland City Police Department at 10 a.m. on April 26 — otherwise known as National Denim Day. She also encouraged everyone to wear denim that day to show support for survivors.
“The reality is we have to have these conversations all year round because changing culture is necessary (and) never easy, but always is worth the effort. So, it has to be an ongoing discussion. That’s one reason why we’re pushing for this banner exhibit and (for) Castleton community to participate in it as well. The banners are so powerful and are a reminder for people that we have work to do and that it’s important to be supportive of survivors. Both those messages need to continue year-round,” Olson said.
