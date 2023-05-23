BURLINGTON — A Fair Haven man and his girlfriend will remain in prison while facing federal drug charges in connection with a high-profile raid at their residence last week.
A lawyer for John Muzzy, 32, asked that his client be released Tuesday from U.S. District Court in Burlington, where he is facing a federal criminal complaint for three counts involving the distribution of crack cocaine.
Judge Christina Reiss said she found Muzzy to be a danger to the community based on his daily drug use of crack cocaine and the distribution charges.
Muzzy also is charged with knowingly possessing firearms while being an unlawful user of controlled substances, the complaint said.
Meanwhile, Rebecca “Becca” Ross, 39, did not contest detention, but defense lawyer Karen Shingler said they would return in a few days with a possible release plan.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Masterson said Ross is a danger to the community. Masterson said Ross was out from state court on a felony charge for firing a gunshot at her former companion.
She said while out in the state case, Ross then was involved in the federal charge of knowingly and intentionally distributing crack cocaine on May 3.
Reiss questioned the sworn affidavit that Muzzy filed showing he had no income, owned no property or assets and his only bill was $20 a month for a cellphone. Reiss questioned how he could survive.
She later called for a recess to allow Muzzy a chance to file new answers, but when court resumed, Assistant Federal Defender Steve Barth said there were no updated answers. Muzzy lives at home with his father.
Reiss agreed to proceed. She said she was concerned by Muzzy’s two failures to appear in state court for hearings this month and a pending arrest warrant. She said the loaded firearm found during the drug raid at his residence last Friday also was a concern, along with his daily crack cocaine use. Reiss also cited a lengthy criminal record, which Barth maintained was all misdemeanors.
The Vermont Drug Task Force, State Police and the FBI began an investigation last September into the distribution of controlled substances in the Fair Haven region by Muzzy and those living at 596 West St. in Fair Haven, court records show.
During the raid on West Street last week, 25 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, crack cocaine and fentanyl were among the items seized, according to state and Fair Haven Police.
