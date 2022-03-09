BARRE — A Barre Town couple is facing charges after police say a traffic stop turned up drugs and a gun.
Tiffany Fisk, 32, has been indicted in U.S. District Court on felony counts of dispensing fentanyl and cocaine. If convicted, Fisk faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
David Tom, 37, has been indicted on a felony count of possessing a gun as a convicted felon. If convicted, Tom faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Neither has been arraigned on the federal charges and they are both in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
On Feb. 10, Fisk pleaded not guilty in Washington County criminal court in Barre to misdemeanor counts of cocaine possession and driving a vehicle with a suspended license. If convicted in that case, Fisk faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison.
Tom pleaded not guilty on Jan. 31 to a misdemeanor count of possessing a gun as a prohibited person and two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. He faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison on the state charges.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Fisk’s federal charges stem from her distributing fentanyl on two occasions in October and cocaine in January.
Her state charges and Tom’s federal and state charges stem from a traffic stop that took place on Jan. 28. Fisk and Tom are married, according to the release.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit he was on patrol in Barre Town when he spotted a vehicle with a broken taillight on Waterman Street. Pennoyer said he pulled the vehicle over and the driver was identified as Fisk. The trooper said Tom was a passenger in the vehicle along with another woman.
Pennoyer said a records check showed Fisk’s driver’s license was criminally suspended so she was taken into custody.
He said all of the people in the vehicle were known by law enforcement as drug users and it appeared Fisk may have been under the influence because she had bloodshot eyes and was excited and restless. He said a police K-9 unit was called in and the dog indicated there were drugs in the car.
Pennoyer said Tom was asked to exit the vehicle. He displayed signs of restlessness and had bloodshot eyes. Pennoyer said a records check showed Tom was violating his conditions of release, which include a 24-hour curfew so he also was taken into custody.
The trooper said no drugs were found in possession of the other passenger, so she was allowed to leave.
Pennoyer said Fisk later admitted she and Tom had been smoking crack cocaine hours prior to the stop.
Fisk gave police consent to search her purse, and inside they found suspected crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, according to court records. The trooper said Fisk gave police consent to search the vehicle and police found more drug paraphernalia, as well as a loaded semi-automatic handgun in a backpack in the back seat where Tom had been sitting. Pennoyer said the other passenger in the vehicle told police Tom had gotten into the vehicle carrying the backpack.
Tom has a felony drug conviction from 2007, according to court records, which prohibits him from possessing a gun.
Tom has conditions of release in place because he pleaded not guilty in March 2021 to a felony count of aggravated stalking with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of criminal threatening, unlawful mischief, heroin possession and dispensing a regulated drug out of a dwelling. He faces a maximum sentence of nine years and six months in prison if convicted in that case.
According to court records, Tom threw a brick through a window at the Hilltop Inn in Berlin on March 15, 2021. Police said Tom and Fisk had borrowed a vehicle from someone staying at the Inn and Tom became upset with someone connected with the vehicle.
Tom then went to the inn and was seen on surveillance footage walking in a hallway with a pistol in his hand, according to court records. Police said the footage showed Tom knocking on a door at the inn and then hiding behind a wall.
Police said Tom admitted to throwing the brick through the window.
A search warrant was executed on Tom’s home, according to court records, where police were looking for the gun. Police said inside the home they found drug paraphernalia and it appeared someone had tried flushing drugs down the toilet which, was partially clogged. Police said bags of suspected heroin were found in Tom’s bed stand. Court records don’t indicate whether the gun was found.
