PAWLET — The state Environmental Court says it’s not convinced Daniel Banyai has complied with its orders to remove the buildings associated with his “Slate Ridge” firearms school, despite an affidavit he filed claiming that he has.
For several years now, Banyai has been in a legal battle with the town over his Slate Ridge school. The town claims he didn’t have the required permit to build it; Banyai disagrees. The case has been in the Environmental Court for years, has been to the Vermont Supreme Court (and is there again now) and Banyai has even, unsuccessfully, sought relief from the U.S. District Court District of Vermont.
The courts have regularly sided with the town on appeals and motions filed by Banyai through his attorneys. Earlier this year, the Environmental Court ordered that Banyai be arrested until he or the town could arrange for the buildings on his property to be removed. The action came after he failed to allow the town’s agents onto his property for a site visit to see whether he’d complied with the Environmental Court’s orders.
On Tuesday, Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin made several entries regarding motions filed by Banyai’s attorney, Robert Kaplan. One entry order was on a motion filed asking that the court purge its previous sanctions on Banyai, namely the warrant for Banyai’s arrest and the $200 per day fines he’s accruing for noncompliance with a Feb. 8, 2023, order.
According to Durkin, Banyai’s justification for this is that he has complied with the court’s orders to remove the unpermitted structures.
On July 28, Banyai filed with the court an affidavit, complete with photographs, claiming that he’s removed the buildings.
“Respondent’s photos, however, provide the Court with compelling evidence that he complied with the Court’s Order,” wrote Durkin, noting that the court’s removal order gave Banyai several deadlines — March 25, May 25 and June 23 — to remove specific structures. “Not only have those deadlines long past before Respondent completed his ‘deconstruction,’ but his own photographs show that he has not yet removed the deconstructed buildings from his property. Thus, his affidavit demonstrates he had not complied with the Court’s Order.”
Durkin also noted that Banyai never allowed town officials onto his property for an inspection, per the order.
“Respondent has still not allowed a rescheduled site visit to occur,” wrote Durkin. “Thus, Respondent remains in violation of these separate provisions of our (Feb. 8 order).”
Durkin ultimately denied Banyai’s motion on the grounds that by the time Banyai had filed it he had also filed an appeal with the Vermont Supreme Court, which is still pending, thus removing the Environmental Court’s authority to grant the motion.
“As a consequence, our July 6, 2023, Entry Orders, Judgment Order, and Mittimus for arrest against Respondent remains in full force and effect,” wrote Durkin.
Durkin also denied a motion from Banyai to stay the Environmental Court’s sanctions. For such a motion to be granted, Durkin wrote, Banyai would have to show “(1) a strong likelihood of success on the merits; (2) irreparable injury if the stay is not granted; (3) the stay will not substantially harm other parties; and (4) the stay will serve the best interests of the public.”
According to the entry order, Banyai failed to demonstrate any of these elements.
In a third entry order, Durkin deferred a request from the town of Pawlet to have Banyai reimburse it for legal fees, saying that while the case is under appeal with the Vermont Supreme Court, he can’t make such a determination.
“When the Supreme Court completes its review of Respondent’s appeal and returns jurisdiction to this Court, we will take up the Town’s reimbursement requests, in conformance with whatever the Supreme Court directs,” wrote Durkin, directing the town to file an affidavit detailing its costs and expenses, including ones incurred from the Vermont Supreme Court appeal, to be considered later.
“Respondent will be afforded the necessary time under our procedural rules to respond to any additional Town filing,” Durkin wrote.
Merrill Bent, attorney for the town of Pawlet, stated in an email Thursday that she doesn’t know when the Vermont Supreme Court might issue a decision, but given there have been no briefs or arguments yet, it will likely be months.
The town is looking to recoup at least $34,000 in attorney fees and court costs for legal work done between January 2022 and July 2023.
“The Town will update the amount requested following the conclusion of the pending appeal,” she stated.