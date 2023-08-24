PAWLET — The state Environmental Court says it’s not convinced Daniel Banyai has complied with its orders to remove the buildings associated with his “Slate Ridge” firearms school, despite an affidavit he filed claiming that he has.

For several years now, Banyai has been in a legal battle with the town over his Slate Ridge school. The town claims he didn’t have the required permit to build it; Banyai disagrees. The case has been in the Environmental Court for years, has been to the Vermont Supreme Court (and is there again now) and Banyai has even, unsuccessfully, sought relief from the U.S. District Court District of Vermont.

