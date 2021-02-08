MONTPELIER — The Vermont Supreme Court recently heard arguments in the civil case of a Fayston Elementary School student against the Vermont Board of Education.
Argued by Moretown attorney Neil Nussbaum, the suit alleges that the state’s 2016 approval of the Harwood Unified Union School District’s school board representation structure violates Fayston fifth-grader Kaleb Vasseur’s equal educational opportunity. The case was appealed to the Supreme Court after being dismissed at a lower trial court. The high court heard arguments in the case on Jan. 20 via video conference.
The six towns in the Harwood Union district are represented on the district’s 14-member board based on their population relative to the district’s population as a whole. Fayston’s population in the 2010 U.S. Census was 1,353 or 11% of the district's total population. It is represented by two members on the school board. Due to the town’s relative population and board’s weighted voting rules, each Fayston representative’s vote is worth about half that of a Waterbury representative’s vote.
Nussbaum asserts that this structure—both the distribution of town representatives and the subsequent weighted voting by board members—disadvantages Vasseur and his family by limiting Fayston’s sway on school board decisions while making it easier for larger towns, like Waterbury with its four representatives, to form slim alliances and win decisive majorities.
A representation model where all school board members are elected by voters across the district and votes carry equal weight is a more egalitarian system, according to Nussbaum's brief. The board is presently set up whereby members are elected just by voters in the towns they represent.
As an example, Nussbaum pointed to the 7-6 school board vote in 2019 in favor of exploring closing Fayston Elementary School. “Two school board members from Fayston voted against the closure of Fayston Elementary,” Nussbaum said. “It would be a very different situation if each of those 14 school members had to get some support from the town of Fayston in order to actually get elected.”
Rather than utilize this town-based apportionment structure, Nussbaum contends that Vermont school districts, and Harwood in particular, should follow the model set by the Kingdom East Unified School District’s resident trustee apportionment, where voters in each town votes for all of the board’s members.
Aside from Harwood, 17 other Vermont school districts use the same representative distribution scheme which is an approved method for union school districts to adopt under Vermont state law and is similar to how members are apportioned in the Vermont House of Representatives.
-- State: Board meets the law
In the Jan. 20 hearing, the Vermont Board of Education was represented by Vermont Deputy Solicitor General Rachel Smith who emphasized both the legality of this representation and voting structure and the state’s lack of influence on the decision of the Washington West Supervisory Union merger study committee when it adopted it.
“All the state Board of Education was required to do was approve the articles of agreement as laid out by the study committee—if it was in the best interest of the state and the students and the school districts,” Smith said, adding that the districts chose their models as they worked to form unified districts, and the voters in their communities approved those models.
Furthermore, Smith argued that even if the state did have an influence on the Harwood district’s governance structure, Nussbaum was not claiming any injury to Vasseur’s educational opportunity.
“(Vasseur) isn’t alleging that his school board representation has any concrete effect on his education, and this case certainly would not be the vehicle to bring it, because he is conceding that he has equal representation on the school board to any other resident of Harwood,” Smith said.
Smith also questioned the influence that a board elected by all district voters — what Nussbaum prefers — would have on a vote to close Fayston Elementary.
“If (Vasseur) is in the minority under this model representation, it seems that he could just as easily be in the minority under the model of representation that he would prefer. It’s not clear that having his preferred model would result in anything different happening,” Smith added.
A key component to Nussbaum’s argument is a 1995 case, Brigham v. State, where the Vermont Supreme Court ruled “that any statutory framework that infringes upon the equal enjoyment of that right [to education] bears a commensurate heavy burden of justification.”
He asserts that Vasseur has a right to a fair governance system — one that does not base school board influence on population. “My client is asking that the court similarly take a look at the educational governance system that’s in place, and consider it in light of Brigham’s holding for equal educational opportunity for every Vermont school child,” Nussbaum told the court.
The Vasseur family declined to comment for this report.
