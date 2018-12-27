A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former Castleton University public safety officer who claimed his civil rights were violated when he was arrested in March 2015.
William Duczeminski, 60, who lived in Hydesville in 2015, sued the town based on his assertion that he was arrested illegally by a Castleton Police officer after Duczeminski argued with Keith Molinari, the college's public safety director.
Based on the federal court decision, dated Dec. 20, and a criminal affidavit, Duczeminski was cleaning out his office at Castleton State College on March 6, 2015, when the argument began with Molinari.
The school changed its name from Castleton State College to Castleton University later in 2015.
Castleton Police Officer Jeffrey Warfle was at the public safety building at the time and came to the area when he heard the argument.
Duczeminski said Molinari told Warfle to arrest Duczeminski. In his affidavit, Warfle does not mention Molinari's alleged demand to arrest Duczeminski.
Both the court and Warfle acknowledged that Warfle pointed a Taser at Duczeminski. Warfle said he took that step because Duczeminski refused to calm down or obey his commands to stop.
Duczeminski said he told Molinari and Warfle that he was walking away to speak with David Wolk, who was the president of the school at the time.
Warfle arrested Duczeminski and cited him for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
A jury found Duczeminski not guilty of the charge in March 2016.
Two years later, Duczeminski filed a lawsuit in federal court, asking for damages of at least $75,000.
U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford dismissed the lawsuit in June but gave Duczeminski two weeks to file an amended complaint.
On Dec. 20, however, Crawford granted a request from the town to once again dismiss the lawsuit.
Duczeminski argued, in his second complaint, the Castleton Police Department has a policy to “blindly take orders from Castleton University public safety officers.”
The argument made by Rutland attorney Matthew Hart, who represented Duczeminski, was based on a 1978 Supreme Court decision, known as a Monell claim, under which a municipality can be held responsible for an employee's actions.
The amended complaint accused Warfle of arresting Duczeminski illegally and under Molinari's order.
“But to establish Monell liability, (Duczeminski) must allege facts to support the theory that Officer Warfle affected the arrest pursuant to a persistent and widespread practice whereby town police officers take orders from university public safety officers with no regard to whether following those orders would be unlawful. (Duczeminski) has failed to allege such facts,” Crawford wrote.
Duczeminski submitted information about three incidents in support of his view about the relationship between the Castleton town police and the public safety officer at the university.
Crawford noted that one incident happened in December 2017, after the incident involving Duczeminski.
Another incident, which also involved Duczeminski, happened on Nov. 14, 2014. On that date, Molinari also allegedly asked Warfle to arrest Duczeminski. Crawford said that incident did not support the idea that Castleton municipal police “blindly” followed the request of a security officer because Molinari allegedly wanted Duczeminski arrested but Warfle issued Duczeminski a warning.
There was no date attached to the third incident but Duczeminski said it involved calling the municipal police because of students drinking on campus. Crawford said there was no indication police arrested anyone during that incident.
Calls to Hart's office and Castleton Town Manager Mike Jones requesting comment were not returned on Wednesday.
