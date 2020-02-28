WALLINGFORD —The proposed town budget includes an amount of $882,352 to be raised by taxes. That’s a jump of 141,786 or 19% from last year’s $740,565.
Voters are also being asked for $35,000 to renovate the basketball court and recreation fields off Meadow Street, for $10,000 to put in a sinking fund for a new ambulance, and to borrow $66,000 for a new excavator.
Another ballot item asks if the town wants to convert to Australian ballot voting for monetary items.
Wallingford holds its floor meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at Wallingford Elementary School. Polls are open for officer elections from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Hall.
— Gordon Dritschilo
