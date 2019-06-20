A Rutland man who missed a court appearance after allegedly fighting with police and cussing out firefighters is in jail for lack of $100 bail.
Brandon S. Jenkins, 39, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Rutland criminal court to charges of drunk driving, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, simple assault by bodily fluids on a protected officer and reckless endangerment — all misdemeanors. The charges carry a potential combined maximum of seven years in prison.
The charges stem from an incident Saturday evening at the end of which he was cited to appear in court Monday. He did not appear, which Deputy State's Attorney Ian Sullivan cited along with 19 other failures to appear when arguing for Jenkins to continue to be held on the $200 bail imposed when he was taken into custody Wednesday.
Public Defender Christopher Davis said that most of those failures to appear were from the early 2000s and attributed Jenkins' absence on Monday to a combination of the "hectic nature" of Jenkins' discharge from the hospital that morning and a failure to understand the citation.
"We're not contesting that he was cited, but he had it in his mind that citations were much later," Davis said.
Davis argued that while Jenkins' alleged behavior might create concern for public safety, they did not indicate risk of flight. Those behaviors, according to police, included crashing his truck into an object on Columbian Avenue, driving off, punching and kicking at police officers, licking a police officer's face, screaming racial epithets, urging police to pepper-spray him and otherwise being disruptive as police tried to process him for DUI.
Judge Thomas Zonay said that in addition to a requirement that Jenkins report daily to the Rutland County Sheriff's Department, some bail was in order, and required Jenkins to post a $100 deposit on $1,000 bail before he could be released.
"This is not a prospective, potential failure to appear," he said. "It's actual. He wasn't here."
