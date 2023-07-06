PAWLET — The Environmental Court has issued an order for Daniel Banyai’s arrest.
The order was signed on Thursday by Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin.
Banyai owns land on Briar Hill Road where he’s been at odds with the town for years over his “Slate Ridge” firearms school, with the town claiming he doesn’t have the required permits. Banyai has been arguing the matter in various courts since about 2018, and has been accused of harassing and threatening his neighbors.
According to Durkin’s order, Banyai has accrued $100,600 in fines between Jan. 14, 2022, and June 1, 2023. The fine is now a lien on his property. Banyai will be fined $200 per day from June 1 until he complies with previous court orders.
The order permits the town to bring Banyai’s property into compliance with the orders. It has to communicate with Banyai through his attorney, which as of now is Robert Kaplan, of Kaplan and Kaplan, based in Burlington. The town has to save the receipts on any work it has done at Banyai’s property and is allowed to recoup those costs from him. Banyai is also ordered to keep records of, and communicate to the town, work he or his agents do to bring the property into compliance.
Durkin’s writ of mittimus for Banyai reads, in part, that the Environmental Court ruled in favor of the town on March 5, 2021. That order was upheld by the Vermont Supreme Court on Jan. 12, 2022. Banyai was found in contempt of the March 5 order on Feb. 8, 2022. A compliance order with a schedule was issued then, but Banyai has failed to follow it.
“As such, imprisonment is an appropriate coercive remedy in these circumstances,” Durkin wrote. The writ directs any sheriff or constable in Vermont to arrest Banyai and turn him over to the Commissioner of Corrections to be held until he or the town brings his property in line with the March 5 order. It gives 60 days for the writ to be served.
“We are still working on mechanics,” stated Merrill Bent, attorney for the Town of Pawlet, in an email on Thursday.
Kaplan hadn’t returned a phone message as of press time on Thursday.
Durkin also denied a motion filed by Kaplan on July 3 to stay the order for Banyai’s arrest. According to Durkin, Kaplan’s argument for the stay was based on a federal lawsuit he filed on behalf of Banyai several weeks ago. The federal suit names Durkin, the town, and more than 20 unidentified people as defendants and accuses them of violating Banyai’s constitutional rights.
The lawsuit had asked a federal court judge to stop the state Environmental Court from issuing more orders and to undo the ones it has made. While that case is still pending, U.S. District Court Judge William K. Sessions III declined to grant Banyai’s request for emergency orders, saying his case wasn’t strong enough to warrant such action.
