The city will get a chance to show the state what it thinks a reasonable agreement dealing with rail crossings looks like.
A hearing in Rutland civil court Thursday ended with Judge Samuel Hoar giving the city’s attorney until Wednesday to submit a proposed order regarding what can and cannot be placed in a master licensing agreement governing work at rail crossings. After that, attorneys for the Vermont Agency of Transportation and Vermont Railway will have a chance to critique whatever the city submits.
The city has sued the state and the railroad seeking authorization to proceed with the replacement of water lines under the Park Street railroad crossing. The state has required the city to sign a “master licensing agreement” with the agency and Vermont Railway before either would cooperate with the city. City officials balked at the agreement, saying it required them to indemnify AOT and Vermont Railway for any damages associated with the pipes, even if they were caused by the other party’s negligence, and would have given AOT and Vermont Railway the ability to disallow additional water and sewer infrastructure at crossings without cause.
Hoar began the hearing Thursday by saying he was not planning to take evidence and he wanted to hear oral arguments on the legal issues because he had questions he believed could best be answered that way.
“We’re traversing new ground — maybe for all of us,” Hoar said. “What we’re focusing on here is what are the rights and obligations that are in dispute here.”
Gary Karnedy, outside counsel representing the city, said the 1845 legislation that gives Vermont Railway the right to operate a rail system also says the railroad “cannot impede or obstruct the safe and convenient use of the highways,” and that by not cooperating with the project, the state and the railway were interfering with the city’s ability to use the road as a conduit for water infrastructure — infrastructure with a bearing on fire protection and, thus, public safety.
Hoar asked why the city needed the railroad’s cooperation, why it couldn’t just hire its own flaggers and proceed with the project. Karnedy said federal regulations disallowed that — the flaggers had to be hired by the railroad.
Hoar said what the city was seeking seemed like an odd type of injunction.
“It’s pretty easy to say ‘don’t block the highway,’” he said. “It’s harder to say ‘don’t place any restrictions on the use of the highway other than those as allowed by federal law.’”
Turning his attention to the attorneys for the state and the railroad, Hoar said it sounded like the state wants the city to conform to federal requirements, and the city does not want to be held to requirements beyond the federal ones.
“There’s nothing in federal law that requires indemnification,” he said.
Assistant Attorney General John Dunleavy noted that the state and the city, as government entities, have certain legal immunities that the railway lacks as a private corporation. Peter Young, the general counsel for Vermont Railway, said there was just as much public safety concern with the integrity of the railroad, which sometimes carries hazardous material, as there was with the installation of the water pipes.
“We want it done right,” he said. “The details matter. ... Safety is an intense focus. We are under constant scrutiny.”
Hoar pressed Young as to why the city had to assume the railway’s liability, noting that the company was seeking a very broad indemnification and asking if it was supported in federal law. Young said he was unprepared to offer any citations on that question.
