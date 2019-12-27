BURLINGTON - A federal appeals court has upheld the 24-year prison sentence handed a Berlin man who was one of the masterminds for the robbery of a drug dealer that turned into a fatal arson case four years ago in Northfield.
Howard “Bad Boy” Hoisington, 37, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to felony charges of arson with death resulting in Northfield and conspiracy to commit drug robberies in Washington County in 2015, but was contesting his sentence.
Brittany Burt, 22, an innocent bystander, died during the gasoline-fueled fire at 258 Union St. in Northfield during the early morning hours of Dec. 14, 2015, while the drug dealer, Efren Serrano, then 26, was severely burned. He was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in critical condition and later recovered.
Federal Judge Christina Reiss, who earlier served as a state judge, called the fatal fire “one of the most depraved crimes I have seen.”
Hoisington, one of seven people implicated in the case, tried to challenge the procedural and substantive reasonableness of the sentence imposed by Reiss on May 31, 2018.
The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City, which covers Vermont, noted Hoisington believed Reiss should have considered that he had a minimal role and was less culpable when compared to his co-defendants. The appeals court noted while Hoisington did not douse anybody with gasoline, it was his idea and that the robbery “ended in predictable and horrifying tragedy.”
His involvement was not “minimal” or “limited,” Circuit Judges Ralph K. Winter, Rosemary S. Pooler and Richard J. Sullivan wrote.
“It was significant,” they said in their 3-page decision.
Hoisington maintained Reiss was wrong for giving him a sentence above the co-defendants.
“His argument is without merit,” the judges wrote. They added the prosecutors noted Hoisington and his co-defendants “had varying levels of criminality, culpability and cooperation” and had different criminal records.
Hoisington also said the sentencing judge should have reflected on what he considered was his traumatic childhood. The court found Reiss had considered Hoisington’s upbringing. The judges wrote Reiss had indicated during the sentencing that among the accounts of “human misery” and “disturbing childhoods” that she had heard as a judge, Hoisington’s was “right up at the top of the worst things that you can do to a child.”
Also, the judges noted Reiss imposed a penalty that was six years below the low end of the applicable range for the federal sentencing guidelines. Therefore the appeals court could not say the penalty was “shockingly high.”
“We have considered the remainder of Hoisington’s arguments and find them to be without merit,” the judges wrote in affirming the sentence.
Hoisington broke into the Northfield apartment in December 2015 along with Jonathan “Jay” Zampieri, then 33, of Montpelier, and Kevin Atwood, then 25, of Montpelier, to try to steal drugs and money.
Hoisington and Zampieri were initially charged with setting the fatal fire. The two men could have received a potential death penalty if convicted for the fatal arson charge, but the U.S. Justice Department opted not to seek capital punishment.
Zampieri is serving more than 19 years in prison. He will be on federal supervised release for 5 years once discharged from prison.
Atwood died in September 2016 at UVM Medical Center a few days after a suicide attempt in his cell at a prison in St. Albans. He had been charged with lying to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives about the homicide investigation.
Zampieri and Atwood carried gasoline in Mason jars and doused the two people as they were sleeping in bed. Burt was found dead on the bedroom floor, while Serrano, who caught fire, fled outside and tried to extinguish the flames.
Reiss termed it “an egregious, reckless, dangerous crime.”
It was at least the fourth robbery of drug dealers by the group reported to police in Central Vermont.
Reiss ordered Hoisington, Zampieri and Tammy “Ma Tam” Wilder, 47, of Montpelier - to share in making $620,026 in restitution. Wilder, also one of the masterminds, received a 15-year prison term.
She pleaded guilty to two felony charges, including conspiracy to rob four drug dealers in Washington County during November and December 2015. One of those robberies turned into the fatal fire.
Wilder also admitted to permitting her former residence on Brooklyn St. in Barre in 2014 to be used by out-of-state drug dealers to unlawfully store, distribute and use controlled substances. The case involved at least 1,600 bags of heroin and 480 grams of crack cocaine, court records show.
