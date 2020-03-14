Three new patients who have been tested as presumptively positive for COVID-19 have been identified in Vermont including one in Washington County, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
To date, there are four presumptive positive cases and one case that has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC.
Among the latest presumed cases is a Washington County man in his 50s who was initially treated at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. He is currently in home isolation, following CVMC’s home care protocols.
Another is a Windsor County man in his 90s who is hospitalized at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in White River Junction.
The last new presumptive positive case is also a man in his 50s who is a resident of Westchester County, New York. He was evaluated and tested at Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vermont, and is self-isolating.
Vermont health officials have been in contact with their public health counterparts in New York and other neighboring states to inform them of the latest cases, according to a health department press release from Saturday.
The Health Department’s contact tracing team has been working to investigate the patients' travel history and related community activities, and to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with the new patients. Those contacts will be assessed for their exposure risk and provided with guidance for their health and recommendations for self-isolation or other restrictions.
In a statement, Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the health department, said the agency has been in contact with CVMC, the VA hospital and the Springfield hospital and believe “these patients are receiving the best care possible.”
“We expected that Vermont would see more cases, and that there likely will be more. As Gov. Scott said yesterday, the full focus of the state is on minimizing spread of COVID-19 in our communities. We all have a critical role to play in flattening the potential curve of infections,” he said.
Levine also urged Vermonters to visit healthvermont.gov for up to date information about the steps to take to keep themselves and the communities healthy.
The state's website dedicated to the novel coronavirus is healthvermont.gov/covid19.
Vermonters can call 2-1-1 with questions about COVID-19.
Anyone returning from most of Europe, China, Iran or South Korea should call the Health Department Epidemiology at 863-7240.
Those who are sick or concerned about the health of themselves or family should contact their health care provider, not the health department, by phone.
Vermonters should not go to the hospital, except in a life-threatening situation.
Person-to-person spread of the virus occurs mainly via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
All are reminded to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands and avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home when sick.
One should cover a cough or sneeze with one's arm or a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Frequently touched objects and surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected.
On Friday, Gov. Phil Scott called on Vermonters to help protect the most vulnerable populations, the elderly and the very ill.
Scott declared a state of emergency to help ensure Vermont has all the necessary resources to respond to this evolving threat.
