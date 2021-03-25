The Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging served fewer meals to more people last year.
There were a number of sharp changes in the organization’s end of year report, released earlier this week, compared to the services it performed in 2019, much of it driven in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some where obvious — people won’t show up for Tai Chi classes when the venues that hold them are shut down. Others seemed counter-intuitive, like the drop in helpline calls from 8,358 to 5,195.
Chris Adams, SVCOA’s development and communications director, said those numbers might not reflect the actual number of calls.
“When COVID hit, we were so preoccupied with transitioning our processes to remote, everyone working from home, our operations looked really different really fast,” he said. “I think maybe our data wasn’t great. I would say the data was on the low side.”
Conor O’Dea, director of the unit on aging at the Vermont Department of Disability, Aging and Independent Living, said the state was surprised to find its own helpline’s call numbers essentially flat through the first part of the pandemic.
“You would think when COVID started it would have really spiked,” he said — noting that a spike did come later in the year with the Medicaid enrollment period.
In 2019, SVCOA served 215,675 meals to 3,062 clients. In 2020, meals dropped to 191,073 while the number of clients served jumped to 3,311.
Adams said that was in part because COVID halted the senior luncheon.
“The community meals weren’t happening because people couldn’t get together at senior centers,” he said.
Courtney Anderson, nutrition director for SVCOA, said the missing meals were likely made up somewhere else during the pandemic.
“There’s been so many additional food resources that have opened up,” she said.
Anderson said the numbers cover a federal fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1. Prior to COVID, she said, stricter eligibility requirements for home-delivered meals had taken effect and the numbers were dipping as SVCOA did in-depth assessments of participants.
“Then, when the pandemic hit in March, we had a big spike and the restrictions loosened,” she said. “Anybody who was 60 and over could sign up. ... March, April, May, even some of June, we saw a lot of new clients coming in. They were in panic-mode. They didn’t want to go to the grocery store. They didn’t want to go out.”
Anderson said the organization realized it did not necessarily have to bring people meals — it had to bring them food. They launched a volunteer shopper program where more than 100 people signed up to go to the grocery store for area seniors.
“That’s really all they needed,” she said. “They were able to prepare their own meals.”
The program is likely to outlast the pandemic, according to Anderson.
“We see it as an ongoing need,” she said. “I think it was a need prior to COVID, but we didn’t see it because it wasn’t in our face. Going to a grocery store, pushing a heavy cart and getting bags from your cart to your car can be exhausting, especially for people with mobility issues.”
