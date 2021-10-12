CASTLETON — Route 4a was closed for most of the day Tuesday after a crash that knocked over a fuel truck.
Police said the crash sent a teenage driver to the hospital and spilled 30 gallons of heating oil, and a separate incident near the crash site spilled 30 gallons of diesel, creating a busy day for the state’s hazmat team.
Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said a Marcell Fuel truck was heading west on Route 4A at about 10 a.m. when a Chevrolet Suburban crossed the center line about a half-mile east of Castleton Corners. Mantello said it appeared the driver of the truck had tried to avoid the oncoming vehicle, but the Suburban hit the truck’s rear tire area, causing it to tip over.
Mantello said both drivers were taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center. He said the driver of the fuel truck, whose name was not immediately available late Thursday afternoon, appeared to only suffer minor cuts and was treated and released. The chief said the driver of the Suburban, a 16-year-old boy whose name was being withheld, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was still hospitalized at the end of the day.
Mantello said it was unclear whether the younger driver had been impaired or distracted.
“Obviously, he wasn’t paying some sort of attention,” Mantello said. “Distracted, fell asleep, texting — we haven’t been able to determine any of that.”
Route 4A was closed from the crash site to the corners — which Mantello said required some long detours and created significant traffic issues — until 4:45 p.m. Firefighters from Castleton, Fair Haven and Poultney helped out with the scene.
“At about 1 o’clock, I got a call there was a fuel truck depositing fuel at a Citgo station ... at 30 and 4A,” Mantello said. “An unknown operator ran over the fueling hose and broke the nozzle. ... We had two hazmat incidents. Thankfully, the state hazmat team was here.”
Mantello said the spill at the gas station disrupted the sidewalk construction happening on Route 30. He said the crash site was near the Castleton River, but that none of the fuel made it to the water.
“It did get into the grassy area,” Mantello said. “They’ll have to test that.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
