WALLINGFORD — Area firefighters pulled a local woman off the ice of Otter Creek on Sunday morning.
Vermont State Police said they joined the Wallingford and Rutland City Fire Departments and Wallingford rescue in responding to the scene after 19-year-old Taylor Kennedy, of Wallingford, went off Waldo Lane and into the creek while she was on her way to work shortly before 7 a.m. Police attributed the incident to hazardous road conditions.
Wallingford Fire Chief Michael Hughes said Monday that while the ice was thick enough to hold Kennedy’s 2011 Nissan Cube where it came to a rest toward the center of the creek, the ice closer to the banks was thinner and he and another firefighter broke through where the water was about knee-deep during early rescue attempts.
“You can’t put any more weight or shock on ice like that,” Hughes said. “Ice is very unstable. When you put a 2,000-pound car on it, you don’t know where it’s going to crack.”
Hughes said Wallingford called in mutual aid from the city, which responded with a platform truck.
“We were able to set up on the west bank or the river, just south of town,” Rutland City Fire Chief William Lovett said. “The car was teetering back and forth, and she thought it would be best to get out of the car. When we got there she was sitting on the ice next to it.”
Lovett said they avoided putting any more weight onto the ice, lowering the platform to Kennedy, who climbed a ladder into the basket.
“We had ropes on her and a life vest in case she slipped,” he said. “She was more than willing to get off there. ... Setting the truck up in the right position to maneuver in between the trees without hitting anything was a trick. The guys did a good job.”
Hughes praised Kennedy for her composure through the ordeal, saying she was “truly the hero.”
“You ask me who helped rescue her the most — she did,” he said.
Hughes also said Carrara’s towing did a good job pulling out the car.
“They responded with two wreckers and a boat,” he said. “We didn’t spill a drop of gas and no additional damage to the car.”
