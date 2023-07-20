City police officers are supposed to wear seat belts while driving, Chief Brian Kilcullen said Thursday.
The late Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, according to Vermont State Police, was not wearing hers during the collision that took her life as she responded to a burglary call earlier this month.
Vermont State Police announced this week that the Office of the Medical Examiner had determined that Ebbighausen’s death was a “homicide,” which the a news release stressed was a medical determination rather than a legal one. Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said the announcement had no particular implications on the charges against Tate Rheaume, who allegedly was fleeing police when he crashed head-on into Ebbighausen’s cruiser.
Police said neither Ebbighausen nor her training officer, Officer Richard Caravaggio, who was hospitalized, were wearing seat belts.
Kilcullen said department policy requires use of seat belts, but that compliance was “less than 100 percent.” He confirmed that some officers dislike wearing seat belts on duty due to fears that seat belts could snag on the various bits of equipment worn by uniformed officers.
“That concern was brought to our attention some time ago, so we purchased seat belt extenders to allow for the receiver of the belt to be applied higher up rather than lower down to accommodate those concerns,” he said.
Kilcullen said it was hard to say to what recalcitrance on the part of some officers on the issue was unconscious habit and how much it was deliberate.
“Sometimes it is a matter of expediency,” he said. “I think the officers, when responding on an emergency basis, I think the focus is getting to where they need to go. It’s somewhat of a process to locate the extender, position it to clip the belt into it. That delays the response most officers are focused on. It’s not an excuse for non-compliance, but I think it’s an unfortunate reality of this issue.”
Kilcullen said Ebbighausen’s death had led to a renewed conversation on seat belt use within the department.
A 2012 study published in the Journal of California Law Enforcement found that while more police officers in that state were killed in patrol car collisions than by “the actions of criminals with firearms,” many police officers were more afraid that a seat belt would restrict their ability to “evade an in-car ambush.”
A 2015 study by the RAND Corporation found that officers were three to four times more at risk for crashes when responding to a call than when on routine patrol, and that an officer not wearing a seatbelt was two to three times more likely to be injured than one who was, which the study said was similar to the risk for all drivers in accidents.
The RAND study also said having a second officer in the vehicle halves the risk of injury.