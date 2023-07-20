City police officers are supposed to wear seat belts while driving, Chief Brian Kilcullen said Thursday.

The late Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, according to Vermont State Police, was not wearing hers during the collision that took her life as she responded to a burglary call earlier this month.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0