The Creek Path has taken another step closer to being one path.
The Development Review Board has approved plans for the bridge over the East Creek that will allow section three to connect sections two and four, unifying the sections into a continuous walkway (or bikeway) from the end of Earl Street to River Street.
“We’re in the final engineering and the engineer is getting the contract plans together for segment three,” organizer Susan Schreibman said this week, noting that they still need final approval of the design from the Agency of Transportation. “We should be getting it out to bid, hopefully, within the next month.”
Schreibman said the request for proposals will likely have a completion date in December of next year in the hope that offering more flexibility will draw better prices from contractors.
“We’re maximizing our in-kind between materials and labor,” she said. “This community has been so generous in giving us such a large percentage of this project. ... I think VTRANS has seen how unique this project is in terms of community support. Steve Wilk had donated all the asphalt for all the segments. That says it all to me.”
The bridge will span 145 feet supported by concrete abutments at each end, and Schreibman said it will be strong enough to support emergency vehicles should the need arise.
Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said her staff is already thinking about ways to take advantage of the path connecting Giorgetti Park and the Meadow Street playground, starting with summer camps.
“We have a camp located at Giorgetti,” she said. “They could go over to Meadow Street during the day.”
Peters said they also envision a race on the path, going all the way to the planned completion spot at the former College of St. Joseph campus where the Rutland Recreation Community Center is located.
“Even if segment five isn’t complete, we would close down the street for a race with the rec center as a goal,” she said.
The future of segment five was murky this week. Organizers had planned to do it before segment three but then reordered their construction plans in 2019.
“At that point the college closed, and we didn’t know what was going on,” Schreibman said. “We’re hoping once some development occurs, the city and the developer will want to pursue segment five. ... There’s not a lot of land. There’s wetlands. There’s a lot of environmental things. ... Right now, we’re focused on segment three.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.