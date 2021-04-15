The Creek Path could start to cross the creek at the end of the year.
Organizers have announced a $300,000 state grant for segment three of the project, which will include a bridge over the East Creek. The transportation alternatives grant requires a $75,000 local match which organizer Susan Schreibman said volunteers have already raised. Schreibman said preliminary design on the estimated $1.7 million project is done and that the right-of-way process is underway.
“Green Mountain Power is getting us some permanent easements as well as some temporary easements,” she said. “Given the unknowns of the review process with Vtrans, we are hoping to get bids out in the fall, with some flexibility on when construction can begin. ... We have found when we have done it that way in the past, we have gotten better pricing from contractors.”
The first two segments of the path run from the end of Earl Street to State Street. Segment Four, which was completed in 2019, connects Meadow Street Playground to River Street.
Project engineer Jack Grieshober said the segment runs 1,625 feet, 145 of which are the bridge connecting the northwest corner of Meadow Street Park to land owned by Green Mountain Power on the far side of the creek. Conforming to state standards, he said, the bridge will be 14 feet wide.
“It’s a pretty straightforward project,” Grieshober said. “We’re kind of locked in to our two endpoints.”
Schreibman said naming rights for the bridge are still available to a donor who wants to make a large enough contribution to the project.
The fifth segment will extend the path to the former College of St. Joseph campus, which is now the home of the Rutland Recreation Community Center and the site of a proposed senior living facility. Schreibman said work on that segment is “a ways away.”
“We were waiting to see what happened with the CSJ campus and what kind of development happens there,” she said. “Let’s get Segment Three constructed and then we’ll turn to Segment Five.”
Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said her department might not wait for Segment Five to be built to use the full length of the path. She said the impending completion of Segment Three has her staff discussing bike and foot races between the Rutland Recreation Community Center and Giorgetti Park — even with the path complete, she said, they would need to get permits to close the sections of road it will run along.
The Recreation and Parks Department is responsible for maintaining the path, and Peters said the volunteer organizers have worked hard to minimize how much her crews will have to do.
“What’s been great is the communication we’ve had,” she said. “Any adjustments they’ve made, they’ve talked specifically with our maintenance crew and our maintenance crew has given feedback.”
