Organizers are still looking for money to get the Creek Path across the creek.
With preliminary engineering underway for segment three of the path, which will run from West Street to Meadow Street Playground, crossing land owned by Green Mountain Power and Suburban Propane along with East Creek itself in the process, project manager Susan Schreibman said they are seeking a $300,000 state grant that will still leave them with a funding gap.
"We have a rough estimate which will be refined as we proceed through engineering, but at the moment, we're still short funds for construction," Schreibman said Tuesday.
Schreibman said the estimates — which she stressed were based on conceptual plans rather than the engineering currently underway and included a number of costs likely to be covered by in-kind services — totaled $1,871,000 and the segment was looking at a shortfall off $618,000. She said she has applied for a $300,000 state grant to close the gap.
"This should bring us pretty close," she said. "We'll find out."
The grant, which will be announced in February, will come with a $75,000 local match, but Schreibman said she does not anticipate needing to scrape up any cash for that.
"We have been very successful, thanks to this community, at saving cash and getting materials," she said. "Wilk Paving has contributed to every segment of the path. ... Green Mountain Power will be donating easements for the land. Suburban Propane wants to donate the land to the city."
Schreibman also listed Carpenter and Costin as a longtime supporter of the project.
Even with all that, Schreibman said she still expects to need additional funds for the segment, and has repeatedly dangled the prospect of buying the naming rights for the bridge.
The path runs from the end of Earl Street — near, but technically touching Giorgetti Park — to West Street, where it ends but picks back up on the playground and runs to River Street.
Mayor David Allaire said while the city continues to back grant applications for the project, he has no plans to offer up municipal funds to close the gap.
"They've always been very good at being able to raise the prerequisite amount of money without coming to the city," he said. "I'm counting on her to do that again."
Schreibman said she was confident, especially in light of the redevelopment of the paths's end point — the former College of St. Joseph campus. The city has already converted the gym to a recreation center, and plans have been announced for Rutland Free Library to relocate there as a developer builds a 125-unit senior living facility.
Schreibman said uncertainty about the college future was part of what drove organizers to abandon a plan to do the fifth and final segment of the project ahead of the third and fourth segments, working inward from the campus. Instead, segment four was completed last year and Schreibman said she was confident they will be able to begin segment three late next year.
