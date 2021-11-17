The Creek Path won't become a single path this year.
Segments one, two and four have been completed and segment five is at least navigable, but the two halves of the path need a crossing over East Creek to connect them. Organizers said this week that crossing, linchpin of the segment from West Street to Meadow Street Park, would not go out to bid this fall as they had originally hoped, but should be ready for construction in early 2022.
Organizer Susan Schreibman said they were still in the right-of-way phase for the middle segment.
"It's taking a lot longer than we anticipated," she said.
Schreibman and fellow organizer Paul Gallo said they had finally found someone to buy naming rights for the bridge over the creek as well to fund a pocket park along the pathway. Gallo said he was keeping both donors confidential for the time being.
"They haven't really come up with what they want as a name (on the features) yet," he said.
The park will go in the former Suburban Propane property on West Street.
"Before that it was People's Fuel," Gallo said. "Everyone remembers People's Fuel from when we were kids. It'll take a nice, peaceful stroll through that property. ... There'll be artwork. There'll be benches."
Schreibman said at least one of the benches will be donated by the Rotary, which bought one of the products of the Chaffee Art Center's bench project to contribute.
The path was conceived in 2006 and organizers broke ground on the first segment in 2012. The first two segments of the path run from the end of Earl Street to West Street. Segment four, which was completed in 2019, connects Meadow Street Playground to River Street. The fifth and final segment will continue on to the former College of St. Joseph campus and the Rutland Recreation Community Center.
Gallo said engineering on segment five was "30 to 40% complete."
"We've got the rec there now so it's really critical to get down there," he said. "Meadow Street Park, Giorgetti Park, kids on bikes, families with strollers — it's really exciting to see all this come together."
