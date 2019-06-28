WALLINGFORD — A Maryland company has purchased the solar project off Creek Road.
Standard Solar Inc., of Rockville, Maryland, announced earlier this week that it has bought the project developed by Wallingford Solar Inc. at 139 Creek Road, the site of a former gravel bed and hot mix asphalt plant.
According to Standard Solar, the project itself will be built by Positive Energy NY LLC, “a renewable energy construction company specializing in large scale commercial and utility solar projects in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.”
This is the first project it has bought in Vermont, according to Standard Solar.
Said Julie Sharon, Wallingford town clerk, on June 10 Pike Industries sold the 50 acres at 139 Creek Road to Wallingford Holdings for $305,000. She said Wallingford Holdings has lease agreements for the property with SSI Devco LLC, a company based in Rockville, Maryland.
“SSI Devco LLC is a subsidiary of Standard Solar,” said Leah Wilkinson, a spokeswoman working on behalf of the Rockville company. “Standard Solar is leasing the land from the developer who owns the land. Standard Solar will own the solar assets on the land and sell the electricity through the standard state entity that the projects flow through.”
The project is subsidized through the Vermont Renewable Energy Program.
The project was proposed in the fall of 2018 and was warmly received by the town, having been endorsed by its Energy Committee. It received a certificate of public good from the Public Utility Commission in April. The certificate came with a number of conditions, many related to the construction phase of the project. According to the certificate, its conditions remain in effect regardless of who owns the project.
“Vermont is rapidly working its way toward the Solar Century and its goal of obtaining 90% of total energy supply from renewable sources by 2050,” said Scott Wiater, president and chief executive officer of Standard Solar, in a statement. “Standard Solar is excited to invest our in-house capital in this project and play a part in helping the state reach its renewable energy goals.”
