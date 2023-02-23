Backlash against a plan to make the Vermont State University libraries all-digital continues, with the lieutenant governor and Castleton Select Board officially criticizing the measure, and a petition with 400 signatures from Castleton University alumni supporting a vote of no confidence in the state university system’s leadership.
“Today, I met with dozens of students, faculty and staff from across the VSC system who have been impacted by the planned library closures and changes to the athletics programs,” stated Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman in a news release on Tuesday. “I am concerned by the lack of input that the administration has sought from those who will be most impacted by these decisions. It appears that many of these cuts will create a larger economic decline than the purported savings. If these cuts lead to a large exodus of students and faculty, it could be terminal for those institutions, which we cherish across the state.”
He noted that many people are looking to move to Vermont and that the state should be looking to enroll students in its universities, not making decisions that he claims will lead to reduced enrollment.
On Monday, a letter signed by 400 Castleton University alumni was circulated, supporting a vote by faculty and staff at CU, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College of no confidence in the Vermont State Colleges board of trustees, Chancellor Sophie Zdatny, Chief Academic Officer Yasmine Ziesler and President Parwinder Grewal.
The system’s plan, which also involves its athletics programs, can be found at bit.ly/VSCSPlan online.
“There has been a lack of leadership at the highest levels as well as a lack of transparency in decision-making, and as a result, there is a severe lack of trust,” reads a release from the alumni that went out with the letter. “The latest misguided effort has been the announcement that all VSCS libraries, including the Calvin Coolidge Library, will transition to a primarily digital model, eliminating much of the physical collection, as well as the jobs of the people who provide the support in maintaining those collections.”
The letter takes issue with how these decisions have been made and how they’ve been communicated to the communities they impact. It also claims the data used to back this decision is flawed.
On Feb. 13, at a regular Castleton Select Board meeting, Selectman Richard Combs said he wished the board to be aware of the proposed changes to the university campuses. He said he has a personal problem with the proposal, calling it short-sighted and premature.
Selectwoman Mary Lee Harris said she agreed with Combs, adding that when her granddaughter was out recently touring prospective colleges to attend, their libraries were a top selling point.
“I think this is an unfortunate decision, and I’m not sure what, if anything, can be done to change their governing body’s mind,” said Combs.
He said that he’s reached out to the town’s legislative representatives and encouraged others to do so as well.
Select Board Chair Jim Leamy suggested the board write a letter to the college system’s leadership. Combs then made a motion that the board authorize Leamy to do so, and to sign it. Selectman Robert Spaulding asked that he amend the motion to have all board members sign the letter, to which Combs agreed. The motion passed.
