GEORGIA – Vermont State Police say a Chittenden County sheriff's deputy was involved in a high-speed hit and run accident on Interstate 89 near Exit 18 on Friday evening.
Deputy Jerod Adams, 48, was in his unmarked cruiser heading northbound around 8:15 p.m. As he was passing another vehicle, a driver in a silver Mitsubishi SUV came up behind him driving about 100 mph, or faster.
According to the report, “While attempting to pass a vehicle, another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed came up behind the vehicle being passed in the right-hand lane. The offending vehicle then cut over into the passing lane and struck the sheriff cruiser in the rear passenger side quarterpanel, propelling it into the median.”
The deputy was not injured in the incident.
Eyewitnesses said the vehicle that struck the cruiser was speeding excessively. Any damage sustained by the SUV is believed to be along the driver’s side of the front bumper. Law enforcement officers from several agencies in Franklin County searched for this vehicle without locating it.
Police are asking for any assistance in locating the vehicle, or anyone with information about the accident, to contact Trooper Shawn Cavic at 802-524-5993.
