The College of St. Joseph campus is back on the market.
The Dec. 15 deadline for Heartland Communities of America to purchase the campus from Heritage Family Credit Union came and went last week. Heritage President Matt Levandowski said Tuesday that he had declined to extend the deadline and the credit union was exploring its options.
Heartland, a Florida-based developer, announced in Sept. 2020 it planned to buy the campus and undertake a $50 million renovation effort to convert it into a senior living facility. Reached Monday, Heartland Managing Partner Stuart Mills said “It’s not dead that I know of” and asked a reporter to contact him Tuesday to discuss the status of the project further.
Mills did not return a call Tuesday, and neither of Heartland’s two local representatives — John Weatherhogg and John Kalish — responded to inquiries. Levandowski said he had not had contact with Heartland since the contact expired.
“They weren’t able to meet their obligations and I wasn’t willing to extend the contract,” Levandowski said, declining to elaborate on his reasons for not extending the contract.
CSJ closed in 2019 after losing its accreditation. The city soon began renting and later bought the former gym, rechristening it as the Rutland Recreation Community Center. A plan by the trustees to convert the campus into an “innovation center” never came together and the trustees surrendered the property to Heritage, their mortgage holder, in February of last year.
Heartland’s plans were announced that September to great fanfare, but controversy arose when the Rutland Free Library announced it planned to buy the former library and administration building from Heartland and relocate there from their current facility on Court Street. A number of current and former city residents opposed that move and that opposition began to color discussions of Heartland’s overall plan.
Heartland walked away from its talks with the library in March and continued with its plans. Projected timeframes to begin the permitting process were pushed back at least twice. In July, a law firm that had represented Heartland sued it for $60,000 in unpaid legal bills. In October, the developer approached the Board of Aldermen seeking the city’s sponsorship for a Community Development Block Grant, which won the board’s preliminary support.
Levandowski said he couldn’t comment on what specific other options Heritage might be looking at.
“Right now, everything’s open,” he said. “We’ll work with (Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region) to see what’s available. ... My goal is to make that campus a vibrant part of the community again. Whoever we can work with, that would be great. There’s not that much land available in the city.”
CEDRR executive director Lyle Jepson said the publicity surrounding the Heartland project was likely to help the credit union find another buyer.
“There are developers who did not have the CSJ campus on their radar who might take a look at that,” he said. “I’m pretty confident something is going to happen there.”
Jepson also noted that with all the talk around the state of the need for housing, the campus’ proximity to downtown and the presence of the recreation center in the former CSJ gym made it a prime location.
“The infrastructure really is there,” he said. “The road structure is there. Water and sewer is available. It’s developable. Imagine having the rec center in your backyard and trails available.”
One option Levandowski said he was not keen on was leasing out the campus.
“Not looking to be a landlord,” he said. “The dorms have been shuttered for the better part of two years. It would take too much to ... open them up. Tuttle Hall we might look at after the new year, but it’s too early.”
In regards to the talks Heartland had with the Rutland Free Library to purchase the CSJ library and administrative building as their new home, Levandowski said he would be open to splitting off that portion if the library were still interested.
“We’d be open to a lot of different options,” he said. “We could subdivide the main campus into two parcels or three parcels.”
Library Director Randal Smathers said the trustees had been in a holding pattern about their future facilities plans since the move to CSJ fell apart.
“Now that I have this news, we’ll talk about next steps, but it would be premature to say anything about what we’re going to do,” he said.
