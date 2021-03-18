The developer seeking to buy the College of St. Joseph campus has made seemingly contradictory statements about why he walked away from talks regarding selling one of the buildings there to Rutland Free Library.
Heartland Communities of America announced last year it would buy the campus and spend $50 million converting it to a senior-care facility. The library announced in December that it planned to buy the administration building and relocate there, but no deal had yet been signed. The plan met with some vocal opposition, but the library’s leadership said the majority of feedback was positive.
Last week, the library announced that Heartland had nixed further discussion, saying the developer had said he was worried opponents of the library’s move might complicate the Act 250 process for the senior-living facility. This week, Heartland managing partner Stuart Mills told WCAX the statement from the library was “highly inaccurate” and the decision was a financial one. The station reported he said the decision had nothing to do with Act 250.
“It’s just there isn’t enough economic viability to make the numbers work,” he told the TV station in a phone interview.
That appears to contradict not only the library’s statements, but also statements he reportedly made last week at a conference call with the board of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR). Multiple people who participated in the call say he described the issue as having to do with Act 250.
“I don’t remember explicitly what it was about Act 250, but I remember him citing Act 250 about converting the administration building into the public library,” Alderman Matt Whitcomb, a participant in the call said.
Also, Whitcomb said there was no explanation about why Act 250 would not be an issue for the project if the side-deal with the library were abandoned.
“I didn’t hear anything about not making enough money on the deal,” Alderman Thomas DePoy said. “What I heard was, they had been advised their Act 250 permit was in jeopardy if the library went in there. That was the gist of the phone call. That evening just really bothered me, the way that whole conversation went and the way this process is going considering how the city could really use a project like this.”
Like Whitcomb, DePoy said he imagined any Act 250 concerns would exist whether the library was involved or not.
“Rutland could really use a project like this and for forces unknown to me to derail a project like this is shortsighted,” he said.
Mills did not respond to inquiries from the Rutland Herald when the library made its announcement last week, and he declined to comment Thursday.
“I spoke with Stu, and he says he does not wish to give a comment, and he feels as though the matter is behind us,” project manager John Weatherhogg wrote in a text message.
Members of the library’s board of trustees said they stood by the statement issued by library director Randal Smathers. Treasurer Barry Cohen said Mills told them he had been advised that Act 250 would be used to slow down the project.
“This is our discussion with the developer,” he said. “This is what we were told.”
Board President Sharon Courcelle echoed Cohen.
“None of that was ever mentioned, as far as that not being financially feasible for his plans,” she said.
Courcelle said the board is still trying to figure out next steps.
“The board itself and Randal and everyone that’s been involved in it, we were in 100% agreement that was the best choice,” she said.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
