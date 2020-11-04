The former College of St. Joseph campus officially has its own zoning district.
The Board of Aldermen voted Monday to approve the amendment to the zoning ordinance creating a “campus redevelopment zone” for CSJ, which was previously zoned single-family residential. This will support the plans of a developer seeking to buy the campus and convert it into an assisted living facility.
The unanimous vote followed a 6-4 vote to remove language from the amendment forbidding fossil fuel pipelines on the property.
All discussion centered on the pipeline question — which had proved controversial when the Charter and Ordinance Committee reviewed the amendment — with Alderwoman Sharon Davis making the motion to remove the language.
“The Board of Aldermen is not in the business of prohibiting business,” Davis said.
Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis said there is no plan to bring a gas pipeline to Rutland.
“It’s not being talked about at all,” she said. “This language is almost symbolic. Arguing about it is kind of like standing in the grocery store and arguing about what flavor of ice cream you want to buy when there’s no ice cream in the freezer.”
Mattis argued that if anyone did want to put a pipeline on the property, it could be a valuable part of Rutland’s economic development.
Alderman Thomas DePoy argued that leaving the language out gave the city options, and that future boards could always ban pipelines later.
“We have to be pro-business,” Alderman Sam Gorruso said. “We need all the business we can get.”
Aldermen William Gillam, Chris Ettori and Paul Glifford joined Davis, Gorruso and DePoy in voting to remove the language. Alderman Michael Talbott and Alderwomen Lisa Ryan and Melinda Humphrey joined Mattis in voting to keep it.
While a pipeline proposal several years ago won broad support from the local business community, the planning commission recently tried to put anti-pipeline language in the rewrite of the city master plan, triggering an argument similar to the one that played out before the board this week.
The plan for the campus is expected to involve $50 million worth of renovation and construction. Also, the city just approved a bond article to buy the campus’ athletic center, which already has been serving as a recreation facility since November.
The new zoning district has 1-acre minimum lot sizes and permitted uses including municipal, single-family homes, residential heath care, medical clinics, schools, funeral homes, galleries and offices. Conditional uses would include neighborhood retail, apartment buildings, hotels, restaurants, clubs, light industry and outdoor recreation.
Forbidden uses under the proposal are service stations, heavy industry, warehousing/distribution, bars/nightclubs, junkyards, correctional facilities, hazardous waste facilities and regional solid waste management facilities.
