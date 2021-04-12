Plans for the former College of St. Joseph campus include more than 200 units of senior housing, a movie theater and maybe even a putting green.
Heartland Communities of America, the Florida-based developer that hopes to buy the campus and spend $66 million on renovations there, presented its plans to the Board of Aldermen at a special meeting Monday. When the proposal was initially announced last year, the plan was for a 125-unit facility.
Project Manager John Weatherhogg said they were now looking to do 106 independent living units, 48 assisted living units and a 48-unit memory care facility.
“What we really want to do is create a country club lifestyle at a fairly reasonable market rate for our seniors,” Weatherhogg said.
Weatherhogg said units would be rentals and amenities would include transportation to anywhere residents want to go, three meals a day available 365 days a year, a full-time activity director, a gym space, a movie theater, greenhouse space for gardeners, a craft room and landscaping for walks.
“I’m sure we’ll have outdoor fire pits because you can’t be in Vermont without outdoor fire pits,” he said. “We might even have a putting green.”
The development is planned in two phases, with the independent living units going first at a cost of $34 million. Weatherhogg said the balance of the project is planned to follow six months after that. Several financing avenues were discussed, with Weatherhogg saying there were back-up plans if preferred approaches like interest-free bonds through the state don’t work out. Weatherhogg also said they are looking for investors locally and promised the rate of return would be “quite favorable.”
“We’re looking forward to raising several million dollars locally,” he said.
The company plans to partner with Illinois-based Charter Senior Living to run the facility, which it plans to name Creekview Village.
Weatherhogg said the developer has not given much thought to what it will do with the former administration building now that it has walked away from talks with the Rutland Free Library, but that it would be open to resuming talks with the library later. He said the Tuttle Hall theater would be available to the public for a nominal fee and that there was no specific plan yet for the mansion.
“The best I can tell you is we know it will remain a beautiful asset to the community,” he said.
Weatherhogg said they were not anticipating any difficulties with Act 250 and emphasized Heartland’s commitment to the project, saying only “divine intervention” would keep it from happening.
“We’ve spent a considerable amount of money already and that’s an investment we don’t plan to waste at all,” he said.
Weatherhogg said they expected to buy the property in 45 days and complete permitting in the summer, hopefully in time to begin construction in the fall.
