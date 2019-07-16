College of Saint Joseph is asking for money from the Zamias Fund to help with its effort to reinvent itself.
CSJ President Jennifer Scott appeared before the Board of Aldermen on Monday requesting $50,000 to help with a feasibility study about converting the college to a job-training institution with an incubator space and a "business accelerator." The request was referred to the Community and Economic Development Committee.
The college board of trustees voted to keep the school open in the face of a financial crisis last year, but the school was forced to cease instruction at the end of the spring term after losing accreditation. Last month, CSJ announced a pivot toward offering training and certificate programs for professionals.
Scott said the 120-day feasibility study, launched in June in partnership with Vermont Works Management Co. and Vermont Innovation Commons, will look at the need in the region and what sort of renovations to the campus would be called for, among other factors. She said they expect to conclude the study with a business plan in October.
According to application materials, the total cost of the study is estimated at $227,300. Vermont Works has committed to paying half of that and the college is looking to "community stakeholders" in order to raise the other half plus $99,000 to keep the campus operating during the 120 days. Toward that end they have applied for a $50,000 grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission, secured a $10,000 pledge from the Rutland Economic Development Corp. and lined up individual pledges totaling $5,000.
The Zamias fund was created from impact fees paid to the city by the owners of Diamond Run Mall and is used to pay for projects expected to aid in the city's economic development. The fund has dwindled in recent years — it had $130,000 before a vote in April to use $30,000 to finish a streetscape project — because the mall's lack of anchor stores has allowed it to defer payments. A balloon payment of roughly $500,000 is due next year, though the mall can break that up into annual payments of $100,000.
"At a time when Vermont faces increasing demographic and economic challenges, the cessation of CSJ's operations in its current form is a significant loss to Rutland City, the county and the state as a whole," the college's funding application read. "However, this challenge also presents the opportunity to reimagine education and economic development for a 21st-century Vermont economy, leveraging CSJ's resources and physical facilities."
