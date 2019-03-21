The College of St. Joseph appears to be joining Green Mountain College in closing at the end of the current semester.
College President Jennifer Scott made the announcement to students, faculty and staff on Wednesday.
“It is with heavy heart and great disappointment that I must deliver the news that our potential institutional partner has elected to not move forward with us. Creating and implementing a thoughtful plan for a deep affiliation proved to be too great of a feat given our current accreditation deadline and critical financial condition. As a result, the new evidence we have been asked to produce for NECHE does not rise to the standard asked of us. We have simply run out of time on this front,” Scott said in a statement.
According to the statement, talks with a partner institution ended unsuccessfully. As a result, CSJ staff have mobilized plans to teach-out its students, and will cease instruction at the end of the current semester.
After receiving word in December that NECHE, the New England Commission of Higher Education, would be withdrawing accreditation from the College of St. Joseph, or CSJ, by August, officials at CSJ planned to present NECHE with “material and significant” new evidence of financial viability. The deadline was April 1.
CSJ, a small, independent college in Rutland, has formalized teach-out agreements with Castleton University, Vermont Technical College, College of Our Lady of the Elms in Chicopee, Massachusetts, Norwich University, and Chatham University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with a handful of other agreements in various stages of completion.
This post will be updated.
